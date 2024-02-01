Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t short on deaths. People assume that, despite its title, the game hits a big reset button, and everyone lives. But that’s far the case. So, here’s who dies in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and how.

Who Dies in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League & How

So who dies? A whole lot of Metropolis citizens, for a start. Brainiac has all but wrecked the city, so even factoring in those he’s converted (which seems to be irreversible), that’s hundreds of thousands of deaths, maybe millions. But to focus on individual characters, I’ll get the big question out of the way first. Do the members of the Justice League die in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Yes, and the Suicide Squad kills most of them.

Here are all the deaths, along with the details of each character’s demise. Naturally, this involves some major spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The Flash

Infected by Brainiac, Barry Allen, aka The Flash, is killed by the Suicide Squad after they acquire an anti-Speed Force device. They use this to make The Flash more their speed and then gun him down. There’s no grand death scene, though Captain Boomerang (who views The Flash as his nemesis) does try to pee on his corpse and is about to deliver a speech when Brainiac’s ship attacks, interrupting him.

Green Lantern

Green Lantern, Jon Stewart, is another successful kill for the Suicide Squad. He’s defeated with the aid of Yellow Lantern power because, in the comics, Green Lanterns are weak against the color yellow. They probably could have drowned him in a vat of custard, but that wouldn’t have been nearly as dramatic. Unlike Flash, Stewart lives past his boss fight. Deadshot mocks him before putting a bullet in his head.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is the one member of the Justice League who isn’t killed by the Squad. She takes on Superman, and they fight to a near standstill before Superman gains the upper hand. The Squad distracts Superman long enough for Wonder Woman to stab him in the chest with a shard of Kryptonite.

Before he flees, Superman goes full Godzilla with his eye beams, going from red to pink, and deals Wonder Woman a mortal injury. She dies while the Squad watches, using her last words to urge them to fight on as a team. Her body then disintegrates.

Batman

The Squad tracks Batman to the Batcave, where he uses a sample of Scarecrow’s Fear Toxin against them. Fighting the toxin, they gun him down, seeing him as a giant, glowing demon. He survives, badly wounded but alive, due to his body armor.

Instead of killing him there and then, they drag him into the open to get Superman’s attention. Harley Quinn monologues about how, of all his enemies, it’s her who beat him. She then shoots him in the head, killing him. This isn’t technically Kevin Conroy’s last performance as Batman, but it’s one hell of a bleak ending for the Arkhamverse’s Dark Knight.

Superman

Armed (and covered in) Lex Luthor’s Gold Kryptonite, the Squad takes on Superman, who is understandably miffed by Batman’s death. The Justice League is under Brainiacs’ control, but their personalities are intact, just warped.

The Squad blasts Superman until he dies. There’s banter before and during the fight, but when the Squad beats him, he just slams into the ground. There’s a little monologuing, and the Squad is stoked, having killed all (technically most) of the Justice League. It’s a mediocre death for the Man of Steel, but maybe that’s the point.

Lex Luthor

The Squad “rescues” Lex Luthor, only to be interrupted by The Flash. Luthor demonstrates his anti-Flash device by beating the hell out of the Speedster. But The Flash rips his heart out before Luthor can strike again. He’s ultimately “replaced” by an alternate-universe Lex Luthor.

Brainiac

Brainiac is captured by the Suicide Squad at the end of the game after a battle that sees him tap into The Flash’s power and more. He’s imprisoned but doesn’t die at the Squad’s hands. Instead, Amanda Waller executes him by slamming a data spike into his head, extracting his knowledge.

There are other possible but unconfirmed casualties, including some members of the Bat Family. It’s suggested that Tim Drake was killed by the Brainiac-possessed Batman, for example.

Whether the League stays dead remains to be seen, and with twelve other Brainiacs out there, it’s possible they’ll be resurrected somehow. Regardless, that’s who dies in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and how.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.