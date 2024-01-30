As the name implies, gamers are going to have to take out the members of DC’s most iconic superhero team in Rocksteady’s newest title. But why is the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Why Is the Justice League Evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The idea of the Justice League going rogue is nothing new. The Injustice games take place in a world where The Joker kills Lois Lane and her unborn child, which pushes the hero to murder the villain in cold blood and turn into a tyrant. Even the DC Extended Universe touched on the idea of an evil Superman, with Henry Cavill’s iteration breaking bad in the Knightmare reality.

Things don’t seem to be as complicated in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, however. The title does take place in the Arkhamverse, which didn’t have a Justice League in the original games, but things have changed. The Justice League appears to be full of do-gooders who are hellbent on making the Earth a better place – at least until a certain villain shows up.

Early in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Amanda Waller puts together Task Force X for a mission. She doesn’t tell them what they’re doing, but they head to Metropolis, where they quickly come face to face with evil members of the Justice League under the control of Brainiac.

That’s right – Brainiac invades Earth and makes most of the Justice League his puppets, including Superman. Wonder Woman somehow evaded capture, and she’ll offer a bit of help to Task Force X, but it’ll take a lot more than an Amazon and a few bad guys to take out the world’s strongest heroes.

And that’s why the Justice League is evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.