Rocksteady, the developer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, also made most of the Batman Arkham games. So, naturally, players have wondered whether Kill the Justice League is based – or at least – connected to the Arkhamverse. According to theories, it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the Arkhamverse?

Now, a disclaimer before we start poking around at theories: Kill the Justice League just popped into its early access period, and no one truly knows if it connects to the Arkhamverse games yet. Despite this, many are convinced that Kill the Justice League actually takes place within the same universe as the Batman Arkham games.

“It is the same universe,” one Redditor argued in a thread hashing out whether the games were connected. “Batman’s even in it. It’s an Arkham game.”

Rocksteady hasn’t confirmed whether Kill the Justice League is in the Arkhamverse, so word-of-mouth among players and putting together context clues is all we have now. However, what’s shaky about both series being connected are the lore inconsistencies that players have noticed. Specifically, a player stated that “King Shark being alive, Deadshot being black,” and the involvement of other characters isn’t consistent with the Arkhamverse.

There are some multiverse shenanigans happening in Kill the Justice League as part of the post-game content, so maybe Rocksteady has some secrets in store for players.

How Is Batman Alive in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

If we’re running with that Kill the Justice League is in the Arkhamverse, the idea that Batman is still alive was a shock to fans of the Arkham games. The last game, Batman: Arkham Knight, supposedly left off with Batman dying at the end.

However, after completing 100% of the game and getting the true Knightfall ending, it’s revealed Bruce Wayne is still out and about as Batman. The game’s director, Sefton Hill, confirmed this via Reddit years ago. This makes sense as to why Batman is alive in Kill the Justice League if both series are in the same universe, but that’s mostly just speculation because this might be a different Batman entirely. Only time will tell.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.