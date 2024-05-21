Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024 We checked for more codes!

The walls are breached, the Titans are everywhere, and you’re humanity’s only hope. Grab your ODM gear and jump into Attack on Titan Revolution, a thrilling Roblox RPG inspired by the popular anime. If you need a boost, Attack on Titan Revolution codes are here to save the day.

All Attack on Titan Revolution Codes List

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Working)

MEMBERS100K —Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, 2x XP Boost, and 2x Luck Boost

—Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, 2x XP Boost, and 2x Luck Boost LIKES50K—Redeem for 40 Spins

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Expired) show more DEVCODE1

MEMBERS90K

LIKES45K

PLAYERS20K

MEMBERS80K

LIKES40K

FOLLOWJLEAY

FOLLOWERGI999

SUB2SLYKAGE

LIKES35K

MEMBERS70K

RERELEASE

MEMBERS40K

LIKES25K

LIKES20K

MEMBERS30K

LIKES15K

PLAYERS10K

LIKES10K

LIKES7K

LIKES5K

PLAYERS5K

PLAYERS5K

LIKES5K

MEMBERS10K

LIKES3500

MEMBERS7K

SORRY2

SORRY

DEMO2

LIKES2K

LIKES1K

FREESPINS

MEMBERS1K

DEMO

MEMBERS2K

LIKES500

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN1 show less

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Revolution

To redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by the Escapist

Launch Attack on Titan Revolution in Roblox. Click the Codes button in the main menu. Copy and paste a code into the Code Here text box. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

