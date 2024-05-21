Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 21, 2024
The walls are breached, the Titans are everywhere, and you’re humanity’s only hope. Grab your ODM gear and jump into Attack on Titan Revolution, a thrilling Roblox RPG inspired by the popular anime. If you need a boost, Attack on Titan Revolution codes are here to save the day.
All Attack on Titan Revolution Codes List
Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Working)
- MEMBERS100K—Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, 2x XP Boost, and 2x Luck Boost
- LIKES50K—Redeem for 40 Spins
Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Expired)show more
- DEVCODE1
- MEMBERS90K
- LIKES45K
- PLAYERS20K
- MEMBERS80K
- LIKES40K
- FOLLOWJLEAY
- FOLLOWERGI999
- SUB2SLYKAGE
- LIKES35K
- MEMBERS70K
- RERELEASE
- MEMBERS40K
- LIKES25K
- LIKES20K
- MEMBERS30K
- LIKES15K
- PLAYERS10K
- LIKES10K
- LIKES7K
- LIKES5K
- PLAYERS5K
- PLAYERS5K
- LIKES5K
- MEMBERS10K
- LIKES3500
- MEMBERS7K
- SORRY2
- SORRY
- DEMO2
- LIKES2K
- LIKES1K
- FREESPINS
- MEMBERS1K
- DEMO
- MEMBERS2K
- LIKES500
- SHUTDOWN2
- SHUTDOWN1
How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Revolution
To redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution, follow the steps below:
- Launch Attack on Titan Revolution in Roblox.
- Click the Codes button in the main menu.
- Copy and paste a code into the Code Here text box.
- Click Redeem to get your rewards.
