Attack on Titan Revolution promo art
Image via AoTR [PI]
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:53 am

Updated: May 21, 2024

We checked for more codes!

Recommended Videos

The walls are breached, the Titans are everywhere, and you’re humanity’s only hope. Grab your ODM gear and jump into Attack on Titan Revolution, a thrilling Roblox RPG inspired by the popular anime. If you need a boost, Attack on Titan Revolution codes are here to save the day.

All Attack on Titan Revolution Codes List

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Working)

  • MEMBERS100K—Redeem for 2x Gold Boost, 2x XP Boost, and 2x Luck Boost 
  • LIKES50K—Redeem for 40 Spins 

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Expired)

  • DEVCODE1
  • MEMBERS90K
  • LIKES45K
  • PLAYERS20K
  • MEMBERS80K
  • LIKES40K
  • FOLLOWJLEAY
  • FOLLOWERGI999
  • SUB2SLYKAGE
  • LIKES35K
  • MEMBERS70K
  • RERELEASE
  • MEMBERS40K
  • LIKES25K
  • LIKES20K
  • MEMBERS30K 
  • LIKES15K
  • PLAYERS10K
  • LIKES10K
  • LIKES7K
  • LIKES5K
  • PLAYERS5K
  • PLAYERS5K
  • LIKES5K
  • MEMBERS10K
  • LIKES3500
  • MEMBERS7K
  • SORRY2
  • SORRY
  • DEMO2
  • LIKES2K
  • LIKES1K
  • FREESPINS
  • MEMBERS1K
  • DEMO
  • MEMBERS2K
  • LIKES500
  • SHUTDOWN2
  • SHUTDOWN1

Related: Untitled Attack on Titan Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Revolution

To redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Attack on Titan codes
Screenshot by the Escapist
  1. Launch Attack on Titan Revolution in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button in the main menu.
  3. Copy and paste a code into the Code Here text box.
  4. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

If you want more freebies in similar Roblox experiences, check out our Attack on Titan Evolution Codes and Kaizen Codes articles, too.

Post Tag:
Attack on Titan Revolution
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Zombie.io official game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 21, 2024
Read Article Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Anime Realms Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 21, 2024
Read Article Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Unknown RNG promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Zombie.io official game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 21, 2024
Read Article Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Anime Realms Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 21, 2024
Read Article Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Unknown RNG promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 21, 2024
Author
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.