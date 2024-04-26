Attack on Titan Evolution in-game screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Codes

Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (April 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 09:42 am

Updated: April 26, 2024

The Titans threaten to destroy the remnants of the human civilization, and it’s time to fight back. With these Attack on Titan: Evolution codes, you’ll be able to upgrade your warrior and gain an edge over the perilous humanoid invaders.

All Attack on Titan Evolution Codes List

Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (Working)

  • 125LIKES: Use for 150 Spins, 2 Luck Potions, and 2 Gold Potions (New)

Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (Expired)

  • ALPHASHIFTING

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Evolution

Redeeming codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution is an easy process. Follow these steps:

  • Attack on Titan Evolution code redeeming
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • How to redeem codes in Attack on Titan
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Attack on Titan codes
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Attack on Titan: Evolution on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button in the main menu. (Image 1)
  3. Hit the Codes button to open the code text box. (Image 2)
  4. Enter the code you want to use into the Enter Code text box. (Image 3)
  5. Click the Redeem button to get the rewards.

If you’re looking for more fun experiences on Roblox, check out our Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes and Anime Rangers Codes articles and get more freebies!

