Category:
Codes
Video Games

Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 06:34 am
Anime Islands Official Art
Image via ZoneBox Interactive

Traverse across numerous islands, each inspired by a popular anime show, as you fight iconic villains, collect weapons, and prove to everyone who the strongest weeb of them all is. Most anime protagonists started from zero, but you don’t have to because there are Anime Islands codes.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Islands Codes List

Anime Islands Codes (Working)

  • UPDATE1: Use for 1 Gem Potion, 1 Power Potion, and 60,000 Gems
  • 1KLIKES: Use for 1 Lucky Potion, 2 Power Potions, and 50,000 Gems
  • Daetoi: Use for 1 Gem Potion and 1 Power Potion
  • BUGFIXES: Use for 1 Lucky Potion and 1 Power Potion

Anime Islands Codes (Expired)

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Related: Anime Roulette Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Islands

To redeem Anime Islands codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Islands Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Islands on Roblox.
  2. Click on the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window.
  4. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box.
  5. Hit Claim and enjoy your free items!

If you want to play more anime Roblox titles with free goodies, check out our Kaizen Codes and Ro Ghoul Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Anime Islands
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
CDID Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 11, 2024
Read Article PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for PUBG Mobile.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
CDID Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 11, 2024
Read Article PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for PUBG Mobile.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.