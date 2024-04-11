Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)

Traverse across numerous islands, each inspired by a popular anime show, as you fight iconic villains, collect weapons, and prove to everyone who the strongest weeb of them all is. Most anime protagonists started from zero, but you don’t have to because there are Anime Islands codes.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Islands Codes List

Anime Islands Codes (Working)

UPDATE1 : Use for 1 Gem Potion, 1 Power Potion, and 60,000 Gems

: Use for 1 Gem Potion, 1 Power Potion, and 60,000 Gems 1KLIKES : Use for 1 Lucky Potion, 2 Power Potions, and 50,000 Gems

: Use for 1 Lucky Potion, 2 Power Potions, and 50,000 Gems Daetoi : Use for 1 Gem Potion and 1 Power Potion

: Use for 1 Gem Potion and 1 Power Potion BUGFIXES: Use for 1 Lucky Potion and 1 Power Potion

Anime Islands Codes (Expired)

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Related: Anime Roulette Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Islands

To redeem Anime Islands codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Anime Islands on Roblox. Click on the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the pop-up window. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box. Hit Claim and enjoy your free items!

If you want to play more anime Roblox titles with free goodies, check out our Kaizen Codes and Ro Ghoul Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more