Title storage in this anime-inspired RNG game is limited, so consider redeeming Anime Roulette codes. These codes give a bunch of Cash, which is very useful as it helps you purchase more storage space for your titles.

All Anime Roulette Codes List

Anime Roulette Codes (Working)

RELEASE : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash SHOWTIME : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash FIVETHOUSANDLIKES : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash TOOKTOOLONG: Use for 500 Cash

Anime Roulette Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Anime Roulette codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Roulette

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Roulette codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Anime Roulette on Roblox. Click the button with four dots on the left side of the screen. Input the code into the Enter Code Here text box, and you’ll get the reward automatically.

