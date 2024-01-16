The newest iteration of Task Force X is on the way, but it won’t be what fans are used to. Here are all the voice actors and the cast list for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Voice Actors & Cast List

Tara Strong as Harley Quinn

Voicing Harley Quinn in Kill the Justice League is Tara Strong, who is very familiar with the character and her cohorts. Strong has voiced Quinn in numerous projects, including DC Super Hero Girls and Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, her most iconic turn as the character is in the Arkham video game series, which is set in the same continuity as Kill the Justice League.

Daniel Lapaine as Captain Boomerang

Australian actor Daniel Lapaine will jump into the world of superheroes in Kill the Justice League, voicing Captain Boomerang. While not a newcomer to games, having appeared in Dirt 3 and Forza Horizon 3, Lapaine has a much larger presence in movies and TV shows. He’s appeared in popular movies like Zero Dark Thirty and streaming hits like Black Mirror.

Joe Seanoa as King Shark

Joe Seanoa isn’t a name that will be familiar to video game enthusiasts, but wrestling fans will immediately recognize him as “Samoa Joe.” He began his wrestling career in the late ’90s and has moved from promotion to promotion. He did recently dip his toe in video game adaptations, though, doing the physical performance for Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal.

Bumper Robinson as Deadshot

Arkham fans will notice that Kill the Justice League‘s version of Deadshot is different from the one in the original games, but he looks like he has a lot to offer. Bumper Robinson will help bring the character to life, and he’s up to the task because he’s voiced a plethora of characters. He’s voiced iconic characters like Bumblebee, Falcon, and Cyborg, as well as S.W.A.T Officers in Batman: Arkham Origins.

Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller

A talented comedian, Debra Wilson has been working since the early ’90s, making people laugh in various shows and movies. However, in recent years, Wilson has transitioned into the world of video games, playing notable characters like Cere Junda in the Star Wars Jedi series and Okoye in Marvel’s Avengers. This won’t even be her first time playing Amanda Waller, as she voiced the character in Batman: The Enemy Within from Telltale Games.

Kevin Conroy as Batman

While Kill the Justice League may act as the beginning of a new era for DC games, it’s also the last time fans will get to hear Kevin Conroy as Batman. First voicing the character in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy became synonymous with the Dark Knight. He was so closely tied to the character, in fact, that he appeared as a dark version of Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Additional Voice Actors in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Those are all the major players in Kill the Justice League, but plenty of others will help them flesh out a world taken over by Brainiac. Here are some of the additional voice actors in Kill the Justice League:

Scott Porter as The Flash

Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman

Rick Pasqualone as Gizmo

Darcy Rose Byrnes as Poison Ivy

Krizia Bajos as Tianna Cortez

Nolan North as Penguin

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on Feb. 2, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.