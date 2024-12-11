There’s a new Fortnite mode that places you in a first-person battle against another squad, Ballistic. However, there are so many choices to make that it can feel overwhelming. Well, The Escapist is here to make life easier by providing you with the best loadout for Fortnite Ballistic.

Best Items to Choose in Fortnite Ballistic

When you join a game of Ballistic, you have very few credits, but as the rounds go on, you’ll earn plenty. This currency allows you to purchase items during the buy phase to make your loadout better, including guns, Flex Gadgets, and more. Here’s what you should be grabbing at the start of each round:

Impulse Grenade Kit

Striker AR (2,500 credits) Alternate Weapon: Enforcer AR (2,000 Credits)

Flashbang x2 (400 credits)

Instant Shield x2 (1,000 credits)

For the first piece of the best loadout in Fortnite Ballistic, it’s a good idea to choose the Impulse Grenade Kit, as it allows you to move across the map quickly. Since Ballistic is a Search & Destroy-type mode, time is of the essence because both sides will be looking to either eliminate the other team quickly or plant the bomb and defend it. If the bomb gets planted on the other side of the map, you’ll need a way to move quickly before the timer runs out.

As for your weapon, it’s clear that the Striker AR is the meta in Ballistic. The gun’s recoil is a bit much, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be frying the enemy team in no time. It deals plenty of damage and is mobile enough to fight in close quarters. However, if you like to stay away from the action, the Enforcer AR does plenty of damage from a distance, making it perfect for defending the plant site.

Flashbangs are essential to the best loadout in Fortnite Ballistic, as they’re arguably the most effective version of the item in FPS history. They stun your enemy and force them to stand in place, giving you a window to take them out. The Instant Shield is also a must, as it may be the difference between life and death in an intense firefight. Don’t underestimate how quickly your opponents can get the upper hand.

And that’s the best loadout for Fortnite Ballistic. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit in Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

