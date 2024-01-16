This upcoming Rocksteady game has dealt with its fair share of controversies, but that likely won’t stop people from grabbing the game early. Here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

With physical media becoming less and less common, gamers are looking to virtual stores when deciding what games to pre-order. However, picking between the different editions of each game can be challenging, as it’s hard to put a value on in-game items before a game has even come out. Fortunately, enough information is out there to provide a breakdown of the different editions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Standard Edition

For $69.99, the standard price for a new next-gen game these days, players will receive the Standard Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Of course, it provides the full game, allowing gamers to play as Task Force X as they try to save the world from the very heroes tasked with protecting it, but that’s not all. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive the Classic Outfits bundle, and PS5 users who buy the game early will get the Rogue Outfits.

Deluxe Edition

If anyone has any leftover Christmas cash and is looking to jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early, the Deluxe Edition, which costs $99.99, is the choice. It brings everything that the Standard Edition does, including the Classic Outfits and Rogue Outfits for those who pre-order, as well as Justice League Outfits, three Black Mask Notorious Weapons, Squad Golds Weapon Dolls, one Battle Pass Token, and No Shade Color Swatches.

However, the biggest draw of the Deluxe Edition is the Early Launch Access. A 72-hour head start on other players will give Deluxe Edition buyers a big advantage, especially if they have friends who didn’t opt to buy that version. They’ll be able to call all the shots once the early access window is over and Task Force X is finally ready to roll out.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on Feb. 2, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

