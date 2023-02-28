Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, set in the Arkham Knights universe, sees you attempting to bring down a Braniac-controlled Justice League, alongside Braniac’s minions. But with talk of it being a live-service game, you might be wondering whether or not you can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offline, so here’s the answer.

No, You Can’t Play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Offline, even in Single-Player

Sorry, it might not be what you want to hear, but unless developer Rocksteady changes something, you can’t play Kill the Justice League offline. We’re not just talking about multiplayer mode, either, as you’ll need to be online to play in single-player.

From the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League FAQ, “an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.” The PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5 versions all have the same requirement.

Does it make sense the game has to be online? No, not really. Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games are no doubt hoping to profit from the game’s cosmetics, but forcing people to play it online seems unfair. We’re hoping Rocksteady changes their mind at some point.

If you want a deeper dive, you can read our editor-in-chief’s thoughts on the game’s live-service design. But the answer to whether you can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offline is a resounding no.