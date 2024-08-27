Persona 3 Reload Chihiro Social Link Guide (Best Answers & Gifts)

Strengthening your bonds with others is a crucial part of Persona 3 Reload, so hanging out with your friends and classmates will be necessary for attaining the ultimate power. Here’s a full guide with the best answers for Chihiro, the Justice Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How To Start the Chihiro Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

The Justice Social Link can be started on 5/23 at its earliest. You meet Chihiro after you start the Emperor Social Link automatically on 4/27, and she’ll hang around the Student Council Room (right in front of your classroom) on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Speak with her on three different occasions and give her the following answers:

Day 1 – I just wanted to talk…

Day 2 – I’m a guy.

Day 3 – Let’s hang out.

Once you do this, wait until the Midterm Exams are over on 5/23, and Chihiro will be waiting in front of your classroom. If you’ve already given the responses, she’ll accept your invite to hang out, which starts the Chihiro Social Link. She’s available on the same schedule as before (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays next to the Student Council Room), except next to exams and holidays.

Best Answers for Chihiro’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Just like with other Social Links, you need to give Chihiro the proper answers to advance her Social Link quickly. Always bring a Justice Persona in your stock (Angel or Archangel are good options) to get extra points out of your answers and complete the Social Link quicker. If you see the “I feel like I might get closer to Chihiro soon…” message when speaking with her, it means the Social Link will level up during your next hangout.

Rank Question Answer 2 Sorry to drag you along while I go shopping… Don’t worry about it. 2 …Um, do you reach much, Protagonist-san? I read manga. 2 Is it boring for you to hang around with, um… someone like me? I’m having fun. 2 But I’m always scared, so all I can do is nod. Any option. 2 So… whenever I see a man now, all I can think of is that face… Any option. 3 …Do they not know where they are!? They have no shame. 3 We should notify the student council president right away, and discuss this at out next meeting! I agree. 4 Protagonist-san! Any option 4 Why am I still shaking? I’m here for you. 5 So, um… there was something I needed to ask you… Any option. 5 Is she in love right now!? Yeah, she’s in love. (Romance route)

You’re jumping to conclusions (Platonic route) 5 Sorry for asking you about such a weird topic. Happy to help. 5 (Romance only) What should I do…? Hold her hand. 6 Wh-What should I do…? Is it good? 6 That is, until recently… What do you mean? 7 Protagonist-san… It’s gotta be a misunderstanding. 7 I-I couldn’t stand up to them, but I… I didn’t take anything! We have to do something… 8 See, how could it not be her!? And with such an innocent face, too… Any option. 8 I don’t really have anyone else I can count on… I know you’re innocent. 9 …… You need to tell her yourself. 9 Give me a hand, will you? Any option. 9 And I stood up to Mr. Takenozuka… An actual adult man! I saw the whole thing. 9 (Romance only) Ehehehehe! What’s gotten into you? 9 (Romance only) I love you! I feel the same, Chihiro. (Romance)

I like working with you, but… (Platonic)

Rank 10 is automatic, so you can pick whichever answers you want. If you want to squeeze some extra points from Chihiro without dating her, you can choose the Romance route in Rank 5 and reject her later during Rank 9 with no consequences. Except for breaking her heart, of course. But you’ll still reach Rank 10 later regardless, so don’t worry about it. There are some consequences if you date multiple girls at once, though.

Best Gifts for Chihiro

If you choose to hang out with Chihiro during a holiday, you can get her some presents to increase your bonds quicker. Here are the best gift options for the treasure:

Likes Loves Brand Purse (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 7/26)

Book Cover (School Vendor)

Ganesha Bank (Crane Game Machine)

Glass Vase (Rafflesia)

Jack Frost Doll (Crane Game Machine)

Japanese Doll (Shinshoudo Antiques)

Kaleidoscope (Shinshoudo Antiques)

Mini Cactus (Rafflesia)

Perfume (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 6/7 or 6/14)

Rose Bouquet (Rafflesia)

Teddy Bear (Shinshoudo Antiques) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25 or 12/6)

Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6 or 10/25)

Chihiro Social Link Rewards

Completing the Justice Social Link will give you the Manga key item, which allows you to fuse Melchizedek, the ultimate Justice Persona once you reach Level 66. This item is carried over through multiple playthroughs. Chihiro is an early Social Link, so you can potentially finish it way ahead of the point where you could fuse it. You’ll just need to be patient before fusing the Persona. Completing all Social Links also will allow you to fuse Orpheus Telos at the end of the game.

And that’s all you need to know about the Chihiro Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload is available now.

