Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Social Link Guide (Best Answers & Gifts)

Just leveling up in Persona 3 Reload isn’t enough. You need to make sure you’re building and maintaining bonds with your teammates as well if you want to fuse stronger Personas. Here’s a complete guide to maxing out your Social Link with Mitsuru, the Empress, in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Start Mitsuru’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

First things first, Mitsuru’s Social Link will only become available in Persona 3 Reload on 11/21. You also need to have your Academics stat maxed out or she won’t even give you the time of day. Once both requirements have been met, find her after school, right outside the Faculty Office on the first floor.

Mitsuru will be available from Monday to Saturday after school, and you can also hang out with her during the exam periods.

Best Answers for Mitsuru’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Each time you hang out with Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll need to choose the right dialogue options in order to earn the most points that allow you to quickly reach the next rank. One other thing to keep in mind is that you need to have an Empress arcana Persona with you when you spend time with her. This will ensure that you get the maximum amount of points when choosing the right dialogue options, allowing you to get through her Social Link more efficiently.

We’ve listed all of the best answers down below:

Rank Question Answer 1 It’s smaller than I expected. Any option. 2 Sometimes my own ignorance astounds me… Why not give it a try? 2 Maybe he’s just maturing… Are you happy? 2 It’s the most peculiar feeling. Maybe you’re in love. 2 Sorry for subjecting you to my thoughtless ramblings. Just forget I said anything. I heard nothing. 3 In just a short while, we’ll be looking back on these days with nostalgia. Did something happen? 3 What does marriage mean to you? It’s all for love. 3 Am I wrong about this? Any option. 4 It seems a lot of thought goes into the design and construction of a movie theater. Glad you enjoyed it. 4 She’s likely more suited to riding a motorcycle than I am as well. A motorcycle? 4 I don’t regret it. Even now, I spend my time tuning it whenever I can. Let’s go for a ride. 5 … Looking for something specific? 5 Even if I have to make sacrifices to do it. Any option. 5 This is the best solution for everyone involved… I didn’t know. 5 So… I won’t run from my fate. I’ll do something about it. 6 Or, is that too selfish a request? I don’t mind at all. 7 Somewhere far away, where no one knows who you are? Any option. 7 Talking to you has become something of an outlet for me. Heh, I’m sure you’re sick of it by now. Any option. 7 Ah… Keep in mind, this is a what-if scenario. Any option. 7 How dare you say that?! Don’t insult her father! 7 Please excuse me. Don’t give in. 8 I am so sorry about what happened last time. It made me happy. 8 I just didn’t think I’d end up shouting in public like that. Any option. 8 I feel like I’m going to die of embarrassment. I love you too. (Starts a romantic relationship)

I’m sorry bit… (Platonic option) 9 (Romantic path) I’ll be looking forward to it. I’ll give it a try. 9 (Platonic path) The battery and tire pressure look good… And I’ve already changed the oil, so that’s fine. Looks like fun.

It doesn’t really matter whether you choose to romance Mitsuru or not, though it’s worth noting that the friendly option will actually net you one lesser point towards rank 10. If you do choose to romance her, keep in mind that Persona 3 Reload does have some consequences for getting into relationships with multiple girls.

Best Gifts for Mitsuru

It’s also possible to give gifts to characters to deepen your bond with them, but every character has their own likes and dislikes. We’ve listed all of the appropriate gifts for Mitsuru down below:

Likes Loves Book Cover (School Vendor)

Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6)

Brand Purse (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 7/26)

Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6, 10/25)

Kaleidoscope (Shinshoudo Antiques)

Lucky Charm (Naganaki Shrine fortune)

Perfume (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 6/7, 6/14)

Red Pine Bonsai (Rafflesia)

Teddy Bear (Shinshoudo Antiques) Goggle-eyed Doll (Shinshoudo Antiques)

Japanese Doll (Shinshoudo Antiques)

Mitsuru Social Link Rewards

Upon reaching rank 10 with Mitsuru, you’ll be rewarded with the Motorcycle Key item, which you can take with you into new game plus. This item also allows you to fuse Alilat, which is the ultimate Empress Persona in the game, and starts at level 84.

And that’s everything you need to know about Mitsuru’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

