How to Get Mitsuru to Hang Out With You in Persona 3 Reload

Mitsuru is the student council president and the de facto leader of SEES, so it’s only natural that players would want to start a Social Link with her. With that in mind, here’s how to get Mitsuru to spend time with you in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Kirijo Social Link Unlock Guide

At the start of the game, you’ll be able to find Mitsuru hanging out on the first floor of Gekkoukan High, right outside the Faculty Office. You can talk to her and get her thoughts on what’s going on, and you can even ask her to walk home with you.

However, Mitsuru will decline the offer and the game will suggest that perhaps she’ll pay more attention to you if your Academics were higher.

How high do your Academics need to be, you ask? Well, your Academics stat need to be maxed out at Genius level in order for Mitsuru to even consider walking home with you.

That being said, even after you’ve gotten your Academics stat maxed out, Mitsuru might still reject you. That’s because there’s one more condition you need to meet.

When Will Mitsuru Accept Your Offer to Walk Home?

You’ll need to progress through the story of Persona 3 Reload, and after some key story events have taken place, Mitsuru will start hanging out with you. Specifically, once you’ve gotten past the school trip to Kyoto on 11/21, you can talk to her at school again and ask her to walk home together.

Past this date, and assuming your Academics is at Genius level, you can then start the Empress Social Link with Mitsuru. Because of the strict requirements, you can expect this to be one of the last few Social Links you unlock in the game.

And that’s how you can get Mitsuru to hang out with you in Persona 3 Reload. Now that you know how to get the ball rolling, we’ve got a full gift guide to help you speed things along too.