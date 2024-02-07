Persona 3 Reload is all about building Social Links and fighting Shadows. It’s also about eating a crap ton of burgers in one sitting and getting rewarded for it. Here’s how to complete the Big Eater challenge in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Big Eater Challenge Guide

The Big Eater challenge is a burger-eating challenge that you can take on at Wilduck Burger, located at the Iwatodai Strip Mall. The challenge is only available in the evenings, though, so you’ll need to plan accordingly as it’ll cause time to pass.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Interact with Wilduck Burger in the evening and choose to take on the Big Eater challenge, which will set you back 1,800 Yen. Once it starts, the protagonist will begin shoveling a whole tray of burgers into his mouth, and you’ll need to choose from the three options to decide how you tackle the challenge.

In Personas 4 and 5, you needed to raise your social stats to conquer the eating challenges in those games, but things are different in Persona 3 Reload. Instead of raising your social stats, you can clear the challenge by choosing the right options, as listed below:

Look away from the burgers

Eat without stopping

Imagine something sour

Choose these three answers in succession and your character will successfully clear the Big Eater challenge.

Big Eater Challenge Rewards

Clearing this challenge will reward you with two points in each social stat: Charm, Academic, and Courage. Considering how difficult it is to level up your social stats in this game, I highly recommend that you get this one done as soon as possible.

It’s worth noting that even if you fail the challenge, you’ll still walk away with two Courage points. However, it’s far more efficient to just answer the questions correctly each time.

In addition to that, clearing this challenge will also unlock the Weekend Wilduck Set, which you can start purchasing on the weekends.

One final thing to note is that this is also part of Elizabeth’s string of Velvet Room requests. Request 11, titled Please Prevail in the Big Eater Challenge, will become available after request 9, which tasks you with bringing her 12 different unique drinks. Complete the challenge and turn in the request, and you’ll get three Twilight Fragments.

And that’s all you need to know about the Big Eater challenge in Persona 3 Reload.