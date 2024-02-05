Where And How To Acquire Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

As a dungeon crawling RPG, Persona 3 Reload is no stranger to locked treasure chests. Instead of unlocking them with a key however, you’ll need to find a unique consumable called a Twilight Fragment. These valuable items are tricky to come across, so here are all of the ways you can acquire them!

Where Can I Find Twilight Fragments?

Twilight Fragments are incredibly useful in Persona 3 Reload for exploring Tartarus. While some uses include opening rare treasure chests, you can even use them to get a full heal on the first floor of Tartarus by approaching the clock stationed to the left of the stairs — for seven Twilight Fragments. However, the game will ask you to spend numerous Twilight Fragments for better and better rewards. So clearly, if you’re going to be exploring Tartarus for an extended period of time, you’ll need a lot of Twilight Fragments. You can find these little shards in one of three ways.

The first way is fairly straightforward. As you’re exploring Tartarus, you’ll find glowing orange statues you can destroy. While most of these will contain items, if you happen to find a statue that’s glowing white, it will contain a Twilight Fragment that you can collect instead. From personal experiences exploring Tartarus for the first twenty floors, I only encountered this type of statue once, so while it’s a fairly straightforward method, it may not be the most reliable if you want to farm them.

The second method is to find them outside of Tartarus during free time. Throughout the environment, you may see glowing blue dots on the ground. if you do, head over to it and interact with it and you’ll pick up a Twilight Fragment. This method can easily be overlooked if you just warp around the map heading to the various different Social Links that are available, so take your time and comb the environment for these little shards.

The final method is the most time consuming, but arguably the most reliable. After you’ve leveled up some Social Links, head over to the Velvet Room and speak with Elizabeth. She’ll give you a Twilight Fragment for each time you level up a Social Link. While this may seem like the slowest method of the three, if you happen to level up a lot of Social Links in a short amount of time, then you’ll be rolling in Twilight Fragments, ready to reap plenty of rewards the next time you set foot into Tartarus.

And that’s how you can collect Twilight Fragments in Person 3 Reload.