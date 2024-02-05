How to Complete Request 29 in Persona 3 Reload: I Want to Look Fashionable

When you’re not spending time climbing Tartarus or maxing out Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll likely be taking on requests for Elizabeth. Some of them can be tricky though, like Request 29. Here’s how to clear Request 29: I Want to Look Fashionable in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Request 29 Guide

Request 29 in Persona 3 Reload tasks you with bringing Elizabeth a fashionable item, and that’s pretty much the only clue you get. To complete the request, you’ll need to hand over a Black Quartz to the shopkeeper in Club Escapade, and then purchase a pair of glasses from him.

If you’ve been diligent with your climb in Tartarus, chances are good that you’ve already got a Black Quartz to turn in. But if not, we’ll walk you through this step by step.

Persona 3 Reload Black Quartz Location

The Black Quartz is a drop from the Lustful Snake enemy in Tartarus. They can be found in the Arqa and Yabbashah blocks, from floors 28 to 68, and 69 to 91. Depending on your level, they may appear as a strong enemy that looks like a red shadow when you encounter it. For instance, when I was in the early 20s while exploring Arqa, the Lustful Snake would show up as a red shadow. Once I got up to the 30s in Yabbashah, though, it started showing up as a regular shadow.

You’ll also have a better shot of encountering it the higher up you go in Tartarus.

It’s worth noting that the Lustful Snake is weak to ice-based (Bufu-type) attacks, so having Mitsuru in your party will help.

Getting Glasses for Elizabeth

Once you’ve gotten your hands on the Black Quartz, head over to Club Escapade in Paulownia Mall. Talk to the Luxury Shopkeeper NPC behind the bar on the left side of the club, and give him the Black Quartz to unlock a new item for sale.

You can then purchase the glasses from him for 10,000 yen. With the glasses in hand, talk to Elizabeth and turn them in to complete the request.

One final thing to note is that you’ve only got until 7/5 to complete this request, so don’t dawdle if you don’t want to miss out on the rewards.

Persona 3 Reload Request 29 Rewards

The reward for completing this quest in Persona 3 Reload is pretty decent. You’ll get five Power Incense Is, which lets you boost the main character’s strength stat. It might sound like a small increment, but every little bit adds up. And considering that this quest isn’t all that hard to clear, we’d recommend knocking it out as soon as you can.

And that’s how you can complete Request 29: I Want to Look Fashionable in Persona 3 Reload.