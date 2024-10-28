How To Solve the Projector Puzzle in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While Liberty Falls is a fairly straightforward Call of Duty Zombies map, its Easter egg has some fairly involved steps and puzzles. Here’s how to solve the projector Puzzle in the Liberty Falls Main Quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where Are the Projectors in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

In Liberty Falls, Dr. Panos tasks players with locating and calibrating a set of three Projectors, which can be done in any order. Here’s where to find the items.

Hilltop Projector

The first Projector location is on the Hilltop area leading from West Main Street to the Church. Head to the landing between the two sets of stairs. Mantle over the half wall and stand on the patch of grass facing the sign for Liberty Lanes. The Projector is there, toward Fuller’s bowling alley.

Groundskeeper’s Yard Projector

The next Projector can be found in the Groundskeeper’s backyard in Black Ops 6 Zombies. His house is the raised white one on Hill Street, with the AK-74 Wall Buy on its stone foundation. Head behind the house, make a right past the tiny brown shed, and head to the fenced-in grassy area to the left of the white shed, which doubles as a zombie spawn. The Projector is in the fenced-in yard.

Rooftop Projector

This next Projector is the trickiest to access but easy to spot once you know where to look. The final Projector location is located on the roof of the Yummy Freeze Old-Fashioned Ice Cream shop. To get to the roof, you’ll need to reach an area called “The Alamo,” located on the roof of the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan.

To get on the bank’s rooftop, hold interact on the orange panel to the left of the door to the bank on the West Main Street side. This will open up a rope for you to ascend on. Do so and head right. Clear the wooden debris with the red markings on it and jump down the gap in the sandbags it opens. Once down there, you’ll see the Projector in the corner.

How To Calibrate the Projectors in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6

To Calibrate the projectors, you’ll need to use a device called a Strauss Counter. This will replace your tactical equipment. When holding it, you’ll get a reading of Aether energy levels in the area. You’ll want to take it to each of the three Projectors.

Pull out the Strauss Counter at a Projector. You’ll see there is a reading of energy on the screen. The number on the screen doesn’t matter, but the color does. There are three different colors the Strauss Counter can read: green, yellow, and red. Calibrate the Projector by holding the interact button on it until the color of the light on the top of the Projector is the opposite of the one on your Strauss Counter. This means you’ll want to do the following:

If Strauss counter shows green, turn the Projector light red

If Strauss counter shows yellow, turn the Projector light yellow

If Strauss counter shows red, turn the Projector green

Once this is completed, a purple light will flow over all three Projectors, and you’ll hear new dialogue from Dr. Panos, letting you know you’ve solved the Projector puzzle in Black Ops 6 Zombies successfully.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

