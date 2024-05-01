How to Get & Build a Hopper in Sand Land

Serving as the more agile cousin of the Jump-bot, the Hopper is one of the best vehicles you can wield in the wasteland. Here’s how to get and build a Hopper in Sand Land.

How to Get a Hopper in Sand Land

You can get a Hopper in Sand Land by finding a Hopper frame and crafting some weapon parts for it. When it comes to Hopper frames, there are three primary ways to get one:

Complete the Hopper Rider Hero Ki bounty.

Complete the “All for the Hopper” side quest.

Purchase from Halvar’s Trading Post in Spino after completing the “Treasure Trek” side quest.

Of all your options, buying from Halvar is the easiest way to obtain a Hopper frame, only requiring five Ancient Silver Coins to purchase. But neither the “Treasure Trek” side quest nor the “All for the Hopper” side quest will be accessible until after you’ve completed “The Legendary Spring” main quest about halfway through the game. If you want to build a Hopper earlier than that, defeating Hopper Rider Hero Ki is likely your best option to obtain a Hopper frame early.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Where to Get Hopper Parts in Sand Land

Hopper parts can be found all over Sand Land, coming from large chests found around the game world, purchased from various shops, or crafted from blueprints. If you’ve completed the Serious Settler side quest, Gite will have a solid selection of Hopper parts for sale at his Vulture Nest Junk Store.

But, of course, the most reliable way to get vehicle parts in Sand Land is by crafting them using blueprints. There are five Hopper blueprints you can find in the following places:

Hopper Blueprint 1: Sold at Halvar’s Trading Post in Spino after completing the Treasure Trek side quest.

Hopper Blueprint 2: Sold by a Peddler at Equul Camp in Forest Land’s Rohti region.

Hopper Blueprint 3: Finish Jump Race Reg: Canyon Jump-bot Race (Novice) within 00:28:000.

Hopper Blueprint 4: Finish Jump Race Reg: Canyon Jump-bot Race (Intermediate) within 00:50:000.

Hopper Blueprint 5: Finish Jump Race Reg: Canyon Jump-bot Race (Expert) within 01:00:000.

Best Hopper Build in Sand Land

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Hopper builds in Sand Land are ones that balance maneuverability with heavy firepower. The Hopper is a very agile bot that can adapt to many combat situations, with a decent speed that can outrun many attacks and powerful artillery that even rivals the Battle Tank.

Primary Weapon: Incendiary Rocket Launcher II

Secondary Weapon: 10mm Heavy Machine Gun+

Engine: Single-Cylinder Engine II

Suspension: Standard Legs II

Options: Extra Magazine

Ex Chip 1: Speed Booster Chip (Hopper)

Ex Chip 2: Boost Enhancer

The Hopper’s main shortcoming lies in its need to face forward when attacking enemies, but its mobility and easy handling make lining up shots relatively quick and painless. And if your aim isn’t perfect, incendiary rockets will add large AoE damage to your attacks, helpful for when you end up missing a shot or two.

Hopper parts with balanced boost and speed will make handling the Hopper even breezier, allowing you to track or outrun most enemies. And like the Jump-bot, the Hopper benefits from using its boost to jump onto rocky cliffways out of reach of enemies, letting you cheese the battle and rain fire from above as enemies do little to counter you.

And that’s how you get and build a Hopper in Sand Land. If you’re looking for more vehicle and bot builds, next check out our guide on Sand Land’s Battle Armor.

Sand Land is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

