Every Black Ops 6 Beta Reward & How To Unlock Them

While it won’t have as much progression as the full game, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta has several rewards to unlock. Players can earn Operator Skins, Blueprints, and even Emotes, which return after a long hiatus. Here’s how to unlock every Black Ops 6 Beta reward.

How To Unlock Rewards in the Beta

Call of Duty is offering several rewards for participating in its upcoming Beta that players can transfer over to use at launch and beyond. This year’s Beta is spread across two weekends, with rewards to unlock for both weekends, as well as exclusives for each. All players will need to do to earn these rewards for the Beta is hit specific XP levels.

Every Black Ops 6 Beta Reward

The Black Ops 6 Beta features an impressive set of nine rewards. Here’s a list of all of them and what level players have to hit to get them:

Beta Tester Animated Emblem: Unlocked on either weekend by hitting Level 2.

No Bugs Charm: Unlocked on either weekend by hitting Level 6.

Beta Tag Spray: Unlocked on either weekend by hitting Level 11.

Quick Draw Emote: Unlocked on either weekend by getting to Level 15.

Squish Operator Skin: Unlocked on either weekend by getting to Level 20.

Squash Operator Skin: Very similar to the Squash Skin and can be unlocked on either weekend by reaching Level 20.

The Truth Lies Loading Screen: Unlocked in weekend two by hitting Level 23.

Beta Expert Animated Calling Card: Unlocked in weekend two by reaching Level 27.

Bug Smasher Blueprint: Unlocked by reaching Level 30 in weekend two.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta is available to play starting on Friday, August 30th, and the full game releases on October 25th.

