How To Download the Black Ops 6 Beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still a couple of months away, but the closed and open betas are rapidly approaching. Before the time comes to play the beta, you need to know how to download it.

How Do You Download the Black Ops 6 Beta?

First off, let’s go over how to actually get into the betas in Black Ops 6. The first beta begins on Aug. 30 and runs until Sept. 3 and is not open to the entire public. Instead, you need to pre-order BO6 digitally or physically, acquire a beta code, or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. I previously went over how beta codes work for the BO6 beta if you want to check that out for more details.

The BO6 beta goes live on Aug. 30. Image via Activision

The second beta starts on Sept. 6 and concludes on Sept. 9 and this is open to anyone with a PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, or capable PC. This means you don’t have to pre-order or have a beta code to play BO6 early.

Playing During the Closed Beta

If you’re looking to play during the closed Black Ops 6 beta, the download process will work a little differently. For starters, you need to ensure you have either pre-ordered BO6 digitally or received a beta code through pre-ordering physically or some other way. If you pre-ordered digitally, you’re able to download the BO6 beta whenever the pre-installation goes live, which will likely be a couple of days before Aug. 30.

For anyone who used a beta code, you need to wait until you receive an email from Activision containing a code for your system. This code allowed you to download the beta on whatever system you specified when you redeemed the beta code on the Call of Duty website. When that code is sent to your email, redeem the code through your system’s marketplace, and you can download BO6 right after doing so.

Finally, Game Pass subscribers can pre-download BO6 at any time by going to the app on their PC or console. However, there will likely be an update closer to the beta’s launch date, so make sure you keep the game up to date.

Playing During the Open Beta

All players who are looking to play the Black Ops 6 beta during the open weekend can download the application sometime during the week of Sept. 2. The game is downloaded through your preferred marketplace, but you won’t be able to access it until the open beta goes live on Sept. 6. When the open beta goes live, you can open the game and start playing.

You can expect a decent amount of content during either weekend of the beta, including several maps, a variety of weapons, and a handful of modes and playlists. BO6 fully releases on Oct. 25.

