Do You Keep Your Beta Progress in Black Ops 6?

While we have a few months before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, its beta is around the corner. But will you be able to keep your hard earned Black Ops beta progress?

Does Your Beta Progress Transfer Over in BO6?

The yearly Call of Duty beta has become an institution at this point, marking an important milestone for every new installment of the franchise that releases each fall. The beta offers players a chance to experience small parts of the game while the developers are granted the ability to stress test the servers and garner feedback from the community.

Every beta features a level cap of around 30-35, allowing players to unlock a variety of weapons, attachments, and other class items. However, all of the betas before Black Ops 6 (BO6) have never let players keep their progress from the beta to the full launch. While some players might have been hoping for something different in BO6, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Activision hasn’t formally announced anything on the subject, but your beta progress in BO6 will almost certainly not carry over to the full release on Oct. 25. This means all of your content, including levels and weapon attachments, you unlocked in the beta will be reset when BO6 officially launches. All players will start at square one on day one.

This has new meaning in BO6, as all content will be locked for all players when the game launches. Last year in MW3, the carry forward system allowed players to still use all of their content from MW2. However, BO6 multiplayer won’t feature any carry forward from MW3, so you’ll truly have to start from scratch.

The BO6 closed beta begins on Aug. 30 and ends on Sept. 4, while the open beta starts on Sept. 6 and concludes on Sept. 9.

