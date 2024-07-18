Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta: Release Date, Requirements & More

After an exciting reveal, fans are eager to get their hands on the next Call of Duty. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait until October 25th. Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 beta, including the release date, how to get access, and more.

When Is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta?

Shortly after fans see the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer reveal at Call of Duty Next, the game’s Beta will begin in Early Access. The event will showcase Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies on August 28th, two days before the Beta begins on August 30th.

The Early Access Beta period runs for a generous five days, from Friday, August 30th to Wednesday, September 4th. The Beta will begin at 1 PM EST/10 AM PST and is presumed to end around the same time.

The Open Beta period is a little shorter. The Open Beta begins on Friday, September 6th, and ends on Monday, September 9th. Even still, this will be one of the longest Beta periods in franchise history. Fans who get in on Early Access and stay through the Open Beta will be able to play across 10 days, with only two days between each Beta weekend. And to matters better, the Early Access Beta period falls under a long weekend in the U.S., with Labor Day falling on Monday, September 2nd this year.

How to Get Early Access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta

As has been the case since Call of Duty started offering Betas in 2015, fans who pre-order the game are able to get early access to the Black Ops 6 Beta. This year, regardless of platform, the Beta starts for everyone at the same time. Since the Black Ops 6 will be released on Xbox Game Pass day-and-date this year, the definition of a pre-order is a bit broader for this title. Here’s every way you can get Early Access to the Open Beta:

Pre-Order Black Ops 6 at a retailer

Pre-Order the Digital Edition of Black Ops 6 on your platform’s store

Be an active Xbox Game Pass Core, Ultimate or PC Subscriber

Unlock a Beta code through promotions, such as watching the CDL Champs broadcast

What Content Is Available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta?

While Activision, Microsoft, and Treyarch are yet to reveal much about the contents of the Black Ops 6 Beta, we do have some idea what to expect when fans get their hands on the game’s Multiplayer later this Summer. Per the Call Of Duty Blog, it will feature “the game-changing Omnimovement and other gameplay innovations for yourself across a variety of brand-new maps built by Treyarch, as well as building your own loadouts, accessing a variety of weapons, equipment, and Perks, and dropping in with your squad across a number of modes.”

Players who pre-order the Vault Edition will also be able to try out some of its bonus content in the Beta. All four Operators in the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack will be playable, including Adler, Brutus, Klaus, and Park. Players can also try out any of the five Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints available as part of the Vault Edition. The Vault Edition is available to Pre-Order for $99.99 or as a $29.99 upgrade for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

And that’s everything to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta, including release date, requirements, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

