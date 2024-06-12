Is Nuketown in Black Ops 6? Answered

Activision has confirmed that 16 maps are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer when it launches on Oct. 25. But is Nuketown going to be included at all in BO6?

Can You Play Nuketown in BO6?

Of the 16 new maps being added, we’ll be receiving 12 core 6v6 maps and four strike maps that can be played in 2v2 or 6v6. But the developers at Treyarch and Activision have yet to confirm any sort of details regarding Nuketown. However, thanks to some images from the Direct presentation at the Xbox Games Showcase, we may have unofficial confirmation that Nuketown is in fact coming to BO6 at some point.

During the Direct presentation, some video footage showed developers working on BO6 at their desks in the Treyarch offices. Across this footage, we can see some of their screens, which showcase the lobby menus, gunsmith, and other features that weren’t touched on in the presentation. On one screen, we can clearly see the map Nuketown as an available choice during the map voting sequence. This points to Nuketown essentially being confirmed as a multiplayer map.

COD leaker BobNetworkUK also pointed out that the lobby seems to indicate that the 2025 version of Nuketown from Black Ops 2 could be making a return.

In the background of the BO6 in-dev Menu UI showing Nuketown, you can make out the sign from BO2's Nuketown 2025. Could be a placeholder. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FRWCpFvlxD — bob. (@BobNetworkUK) June 10, 2024

Regardless of how the map looks, though, it seems very likely that Nuketown is going to be playable in BO6. The only question remaining is when players can start playing on it. Activision specified that 16 “new” 6v6 maps would be arriving with the launch of the game. It’s unclear if Nuketown is included in the 16 launch maps or if the map could arrive post-launch, possibly with Season 1.

We’ll have to find out more details regarding the status of Nuketown as BO6‘s release date draws closer. We’ll be sure to update this guide with more information as it becomes available.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on October 25.

