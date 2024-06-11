The Black Ops 6 (BO6) Beta Release Date Has Seemingly Leaked

After the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6) at the Xbox Games Showcase, players are extremely eager to get their hands on the next installment of the franchise. Fortunately, a release date for the upcoming beta in BO6 has apparently been leaked by an employee of a retailer.

First and foremost, Activision has yet to officially confirm any sort of date or even release window for a BO6 beta. The only piece of future news we have is that the annual CoD NEXT event is taking place on Aug. 28. This is where streamers and content creators get invited to play BO6 multiplayer and Warzone in front of their audiences together.

However, by revealing the date of CoD NEXT, Activision did potentially give us an idea of when the beta is taking place. The past two years have seen the closed beta begin one day after CoD NEXT concluded. While that could change this year with BO6, a leak by a retail employee suggests the trend is staying the same.

According to BobNetworkUK, a reputable leaker in the CoD scene, an employee at GAME revealed a piece of marketing that was apparently sent out to retailers. This information reveals that the BO6 closed beta is planned to start on Aug. 28 and run until Sept. 3. Then, the open beta would follow and likely end on Sept. 9.

Black Ops 6's closed pre-order beta will run from the 28th of August to the 3rd of September, according to alleged employee info from GAME. No mention of when the free beta period is, but I would expect it to start immediately after. pic.twitter.com/oPuUVonP4y — bob. (@BobNetworkUK) June 10, 2024

Obviously, take these details with a grain of salt, but the supposed timeline of the beta lines up with CoD NEXT and what Activision has done in recent years. At this time, we’ll have to wait for Activision to post more information about the beta before we know anything official regarding its start date.

In the meantime, make sure you pre-order any edition of BO6 to ensure you gain access to the closed beta. This gives you an extra four or five days of playtime compared to those who only take part in the open beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on Oct. 25.

