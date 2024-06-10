Will MW3 Content Carry Over to Black Ops 6? Carry Forward Explained

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct presentation gave us massive insights into all facets of the title. However, one area that wasn’t touched on during the presentation was how the “Carry Forward.” Find out whether your Operators, camos, and cosmetics in MW3 will transfer to the new game.

Does Content Carry Forward From MW3 to Black Ops 6?

While nothing concrete was mentioned about the Carry Forward process during the BO6 Direct, we have official details regarding how it’s going to work. According to CharlieIntel, all of your Operators, camos, cosmetics, and weapons in MW3 are going to be available in Warzone when the BO6 integration occurs. This integration usually happens with Season 1 of the new game, which takes place in late November or early December.

So, this means MW3 content is carrying forward to Warzone. However, the same can’t be said for BO6 Multiplayer. CharlieIntel states that only BO6 content is going to be available in multiplayer, meaning all MW3 content will be staying behind when the new game launches on Oct. 25.

MWII, MWIII, and BO6 content in Warzone



BO6 content in BO6 only — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 10, 2024

This is an interesting way to go about things, as it’s a half-and-half approach to Carry Forward. Warzone players will be extremely familiar with the weapon selection and available Operators, while Multiplayer will only feature new content in BO6. Of course, Warzone will also have all of the new content that comes with BO6, including weapons, Operators, perks, equipment, etc. This approach is likely to offer Warzone players more variety since the battle royale meta can grow stale quite quickly.

As for Multiplayer, there should be more than enough content to go around to not truly notice the missing MW3 content. However, if you’re a strictly Multiplayer fan, I recommend not buying too many more bundles in MW3 before the release of BO6, as you won’t be able to use any of the content in them once you swap over to the new game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

