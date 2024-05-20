How to Get the Sally Blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

As the summer season comes into focus, new teasers for the next Call of Duty title are beginning to emerge. The first teaser for the game, likely titled “Black Ops 6,” is a pistol called the “Sally” weapon blueprint. Here’s how to get the Sally blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking the Sally Pistol Blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

The Sally blueprint is for the 9mm Daemon. Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s good and bad news when it comes to acquiring the Sally pistol in MW3 and Warzone. The good news is that you don’t have to complete any difficult challenges or grind out matches and XP. The bad news is that the blueprint is only acquired via luck-based RNG.

You can only find the Sally blueprint as regular floor loot in Warzone. As previously stated, the blueprint is for the 9mm Daemon pistol, so that’s what you’re looking for when looting. However, not all 9mm Daemon pistols will be the Sally blueprint, so that’s where the luck comes into play. You’ll know you have the Sally blueprint if you pick up a 9mm Daemon pistol, and it’s in Akimbo with the word “Sally” written on the sides of both pistols.

If you manage to pick up the right 9mm Daemon pistol, you have to secure one single elimination with it to unlock the Sally blueprint permanently. This is a secret challenge within Warzone, so you won’t see any promotion or tracker in the game menu.

You can play any game mode in Warzone to find the Sally blueprint. However, there are only so many Sally pistols to go around in a single match of Warzone, so I advise you to try and loot quickly if you want the best chance at securing the blueprint.

And that’s how to get the Sally blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

