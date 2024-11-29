How To Find the Gauss Rifle in Stalker 2

While you can obtain all sorts of guns in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the Gauss Rifle is one of the most unique weapons you can find. This weapon is located in a late-game region, but there is a way to obtain it early.

Stalker 2 Gauss Rifle Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Gauss Rifle within Pripyat, which is a late-game region in Stalker 2. Although you can wait until the main mission brings you there, it’s also possible to visit this area early. After you unlock the Garbage area, you can head northwest until you reach the Yaniv region. I recommend visiting the base while you’re there to pick up a unique weapon from the trader.

On the east side of the base, you can find a hole in the train barrier near an excavator. Jump through this hole and run straight toward Pripyat. You can enter the city by heading northwest. There is an open road near the edge of the map.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once inside Pripyat, keep following the road until you find the Prometheus Movie Theater. Look for an open blue door, but don’t go inside. There is another door nearby, but this one is locked. The game technically wants you to go around and open in from the inside, but you can cheat.

Stand close to the locked door and roll down a grenade into the room. Remember, you need to roll the grenade, not throw it. Ensure you’re quite close to the door so the explosive will roll past the barricade and detonate inside.

I actually wasted five grenades before I successfully got into the building. Once you break the obstacles behind the door, you can enter from outside. Turn to your right, and you will find the Gauss Rifle on the wooden desk.

It is a very rare weapon that is only used within the zone. Instead of using regular ammo, it uses batteries, and it inflicts very high damage. The downside is that it has a very low fire rate, but it makes up for this weakness by having a high Range and Accuracy.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

