Trader Huron in Stalker 2 Garbage region.
How To Find the Trader in Garbage in Stalker 2

Where are they?
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Nov 24, 2024 10:49 pm

After you exit the Lesser Zone, you will be able to enter the Garbage area. Since you will travel far from your initial base in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, it will take some time before you can meet some traders in the Garbage region.

Stalker 2 Garbage Trader Locations

Slag Heap has two traders in Stalker 2 Garbage area.
After you enter the Garbage zone, your quest marker won’t immediately lead you to the next Stalker hub that you can visit. You will need to progress the main story first if you want to officially visit the Slag Heap. After completing the Answers Come at a Price quest, the game will tell you the location of this hub. To do that, you must visit the Detention Center and the Laboratory before meeting with Scar.

Once that’s done, the game will lead you to the Slag Heap. Of course, you are free to visit this Stalker hub early, which is located north of the laboratory. There are two traders that you can find in the Stalker 2 Garbage area. The first one is Boozer, who is manning the bar, he will sell you meals and drinks, but he will accept all sorts of items that you want to sell. He is located right at the entrance so you won’t miss him.

You can visit another trader named Huron in this hub. You will need to head to the left and then enter the open door to your right. Unlike Boozer, this man mainly sells weapons and other gear. You can also find your stash inside his room, so you can place your extra belongings here. Besides buying his items, you can also trigger a side quest by speaking with Huron.

Although he is not a trader, you can also find a Tech in the Slag Heap. The man is located at the back of the left corridor. You won’t miss him since you must speak with Diode to progress the main quest.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
