What Should You Do With Broken Weapons in Stalker 2?

The world of Stalker 2 is an unforgiving wasteland you’ll need to defend yourself from. However, the weapons needed to do so can break down over time with use. Here’s what you should do with broken weapons in Stalker 2.

Stalker 2 Weapon Durability and Deterioration, Explained

In Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, weapons can wear down with use and eventually be destroyed. Weapons have three tiers of durability: green, yellow, and red. Weapons in the yellow tier are more prone to jamming, and red weapons are not functional altogether. However, they can be repaired by Technicians and restored to fire effectively once again.

Can You Sell Broken Weapons in Stalker 2?

Years of trading with digital merchants have conditioned players to sell or scrap their junk for currency or resources. Unfortunately, fully broken weapons – indicated by the red icon – cannot be sold in Stalker 2. However, they can be repaired by Technicians and then sold. That being said, it is not worth doing. There is a cost to repairing weapons, and the amount of currency needed to repair broken weapons is almost always more than the value they will sell for.

There is also no way to scrap broken weapons for resources. So, is there any point to them at all?

Should You Keep Broken Weapons in Stalker 2? Answered

As stated earlier, broken weapons in Stalker 2 cannot be sold or scrapped. That being said, is there any point in keeping them? Unless the weapon has some specific attachments you’re married to, broken weapons aren’t worth repairing. When you find broken weapons in the wasteland, it’s best to just unload them, take their ammo, add them to your reserves, and leave them behind. For broken weapons, it’s just not worth lugging them around. This can risk becoming over-encumbered, or not having room in your inventory to grab greater gear, so save some space and leave them behind.

And that’s what you should do with broken weapons in Stalker 2.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

