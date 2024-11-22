How To Fix the Stutter in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

When a game is delayed as much as Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, it’s no surprise that players have little patience when there are issues on launch. What makes matters worse, though, is that this FPS has a plethora of problems. Here’s how to fix the stutter in Stalker 2.

What To Do When Stalker 2 Stutters & Freezes

Xbox players trying to work through Stalker 2‘s story are dealing with a frustrating issue, with stick drift causing their character to act erratically. They’re probably wishing they shelled out the extra cash for a PC and got the game on Steam, but it turns out that version of the game has its own game-breaking problem.

There are reports all over platforms like Reddit of Stalker 2 stuttering and freezing, making it essentially unplayable. While many believed their PC just wasn’t up to snuff, it turns out that, no matter the hardware, this issue will show up. Thankfully, the Internet is full of sleuths that spend their time solving problems and sharing their findings with others.

The solution that seems to work best for the stutter problem in Stalker 2 is to update the drivers. Nvidia recently released a new set of drivers, and it’s likely that a lot of PC users have yet to update them. Taking the time to do that may make a world of difference when it comes to GSC Game World’s newest FPS.

While plenty of gamers found that the drivers were the issue, some had to do a second step to get the game firing on all cylinders: restarting their PC. Unlike turning a console on and off, restarting a PC can be pretty time-consuming. However, if it eliminates all the stuttering and freezing, it’s worth it. After all, Stalker 2 is a pretty long game, making the time it takes to restart the PC a drop in the bucket.

If the issue persists after trying those solutions, it’s a good idea to check the system requirements for Stalker 2. The game doesn’t ask for all that much, but it still has recommendations, and if they’re ignored, problems like stuttering will be pretty difficult to avoid.

And that’s how to fix the stutter in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. If you get the game working, here’s what you should do with broken weapons.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

