How To Fix Xbox Stick Drift in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

GSC Game World’s highly anticipated FPS game Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally here, and with it being free on Xbox Game Pass, the playerbase is already massive. However, those playing on console are running into a massive problem. Here’s how to fix Xbox stick drift in Stalker 2.

How To Tackle Stick Drift When Playing Stalker 2

Image via GSC Game World.

As Xbox players start their journey in Stalker 2 and get a feel for all of the mechanics, they’re running into a roadblock. The right stick that moves the character decides to act erratically, giving the player little to no control. While some are sure to turn their attention to their controller first, it appears to be a problem with the game itself, with countless players complaining about stick drift.

One of the differences between the Xbox version of Stalker 2 and the PC one is that anyone who owns the game on Steam will be able to change their deadzone setting, which controls how much a player has to move their stick before the game realizes what’s going on. As it stands, the deadzone setting in Stalker 2 on Xbox appears to be zero, meaning players have almost no chance of moving normally.

The first way to tackle the problem is to hook up a mouse and keyboard to the console. There are countless setups that are affordable and easy to install. Of course, Xbox players got the game for their system because it’s the one they want to play it on, so asking them to buy extra equipment for a single title is a tough sell. That is where option number two comes in, but it’s nowhere near as convenient.

The other way to tackle stick drift in Stalker 2 is to await a patch. After all, GSC Game World is sure to be aware of the problem, especially because so many people are playing its game on Xbox, so there’s sure to be a fix on the way. That isn’t what any gamer wants to hear, but it’s better than trying again and again to get the character to move normally. That’s just no way to live.

And that’s how to fix Xbox stick drift in Stalker 2. If you’re still willing to weather the storm, here’s what you should do with broken weapons in the game.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

