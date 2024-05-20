The submachine gun meta in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone revolves around the Striker-9. However, other SMGs serve as great replacements for the Striker-9, including the WSP-9. Here’s the best WSP-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3.
Best WSP-9 Loadout in Warzone
It might be slightly jarring to use the WSP-9 at first, as it has a slow fire rate and some janky iron sights. With the right loadout, though, the SMG is surprisingly strong and can eliminate opponents extremely quickly.
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel
- Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
This loadout is primarily centered around improving the WSP-9’s mobility and accuracy, as you’ll mostly want to use the SMG at close or mid-range. For accuracy purposes, I have the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider in place to improve recoil control. The JAK Glassless Optic also improves aiming stability as well as lets you replace the iron sights of the WSP-9.
Mobility is increased by using the DR-6 Handstop and the HISS Short Light Barrel. Both attachments boost aim down sights speed and sprint-to-fire time. Finally, the 50 Round Mag is in place to ensure you never have to reload too often, especially during a lengthy gunfight.
Best Class for the WSP-9 in Warzone
To wrap things up, you can equip the best class items for a close-range weapon in Warzone by looking below:
Secondary Weapon
- A sniper rifle or a meta long-range weapon, such as the DG-58 LSW
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
After everything has been equipped on your class, your loadout for the WSP-9 in Warzone Season 3 is complete. It’s a solid SMG you can use in place of the Striker-9 in Warzone.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.