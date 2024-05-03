Best Striker-9 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The Season 3 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Warzone saw several buffs and nerfs hit the weapon pool. The nerfs allowed SMGs, like the Striker-9, to enter the meta in Season 3. However, before you use the Striker-9 in Warzone, you’ll want to ensure you’re using its best loadout.

Best Striker-9 Loadout in Warzone

The Striker-9 features a couple of possible different loadouts, but I’ll be going with one that emphasizes close-range engagements and mid-range accuracy.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Ammunition : 9mm High Grain Rounds

: 9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Striker-9 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with the classic ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, which is present on a majority of SMG loadouts in Warzone. The muzzle reduces recoil and shortens your ping on the radar when you fire. Next, the RB Crotalus Assault Stock offers extra recoil reduction as well as a slight boost to mobility, making your gun more effective at close range. Following that up is the DR-6 Handstop for more mobility improvements, including boosts to movement speed, sprint-to-fire time, and aim down sight speed.

Wrapping up the loadout are the 9mm High Grain Rounds, which provide a massive increase in damage range, and the 50 Round Drum. The 50 Round Drum does reduce mobility, but you’ll need those extra 20 or so bullets during the middle of longer gunfights.

You’ll notice I didn’t use an optic, as I like the Striker-9’s iron sights, but you can swap out the RB Crotalus Assault Stock or the DR-6 Handstop for an optic if you’d prefer.

Best Class For the Striker-9 in Warzone

To finalize your loadout for the Striker-9, you can use the recommended class items viewable below:

Secondary Weapon

A long-range weapon, such as the SVA 545 or DG-58 LSW

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Once you’ve equipped all the best items, your Striker-9 loadout is ready for any match of Warzone in Season 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

