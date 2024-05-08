Best JAK Atlas Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

A new conversion kit for the popular AMR9 SMG is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This kit, the JAK Atlas, turns this SMG into a hard-hitting, burst-fire weapon. Here’s the best loadout to use with the JAK Atlas in MW3.

JAK Atlas Gunsmith & Attachments in MW3

The JAK Atlas fills a very unique role in the MW3 meta. Instead of being a Full-Auto 9mm SMG, the Atlas fires 5.56 in a 5 Round Burst. The burst is fast and will automatically cycle if you hold the trigger down. A couple of downsides to the JAK Atlas are its bouncy recoil and decreased mobility, but our attachment setup serves to counter those.

SERAPH-14 Heavy Carbine Stock

This stock adds a decent amount of recoil control without much penalty to movement. This helps make the gun far more controllable without having to sacrifice the mobility players expect from SMGs. Running this attachment gives a 12% reduction in recoil gun kick and a 6% reduction in both horizontal and vertical recoil. As a trade-off, the ADS Speed is decreased by only 2%.

Phantom Grip

The Phantom Grip will help offset the stock’s mobility penalties and then some. This provides an 11% increase in ADS Speed and a 21% Increase in Sprint To Fire Speed. The only downside is a 20% penalty to flinch resistance. However, this will be countered by one of the perks we suggest later.

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

This is one of my favorite attachments in the entire game, and I run it on nearly every loadout I want to play aggressively with. This underbarrel attachment provides a 4% decrease in Recoil Gun Kick and a 5% decrease in Vertical Recoil. There is a penalty to Horizontal Recoil of 2%, but this is a negligible amount. The main draw of the handstop is that it also provides big bonuses for handling. This attachment provides a 9% bonus to ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed. There are additional penalties to Hipfire Spread Min and Tactical Stance Spread when using this attachment. However, a snappy ADS time and clean iron sights make these stances unnecessary to begin with.

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Last but not least is perhaps the most meta attachment in MW3. This flash hider will keep you off the radar and reduce visible muzzle flash to help you stay on target. Additionally, it provides a 5% reduction to Horizontal Recoil, while Vertical Recoil gets a 15% reduction. Players will be penalized for running this attachment with a 5% penalty to ADS Speed and Bullet Velocity. However, the former has already been countered by the Handstop and Grip, and Bullet Velocity will not be noticeable at any of the JAK Atlas’ effective ranges.

Vest, Gear & Equipment for the JAK Atlas Loadout in MW3

Engineer Vest

The main appeal of the engineer vest for the purpose of this class is the additional gear slot it lets you take.

Stims

The Engineer vest lets you take two tacticals. I like to use the Stim to help me heal up when needed to get back into action faster.

Marksman Gloves

These will help with Aiming Stability and Flinch Resistance, allowing you to stay on target in spite of the JAK Atlas’ shortcomings.

All-Terrain Boots

These boots provide a significant increase in movement speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint. However, with the fast Sprint to Fire speed of the build above, losing Tac Sprint is actually a good thing.

Mag Holster

Since the JAK Atlas only has a 30 30-round mag and fires five shots at a time, players can expect to reload a lot. This gear helps reduce the time it takes to do so.

EOD Padding

I am a player who likes to play objective modes. As such, I’m faced with a lot of grenade spam. This gear helps to counter that immensely and can ensure I stay on point when combined with Stims.

And that’s the best JAK Atlas loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

