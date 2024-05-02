MW3 BP50 Loadout.
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 2, 2024 01:27 pm

It wouldn’t be the launch of a Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) update without a few bugs. However, rather than stopping people from playing outright, this issue is causing problems during matches. Here’s how to fix the reload glitch in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Somone shooting a sniper in MW3. This image is part of an article about how to fix the reload glitch in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

The initial iteration of this glitch reared its ugly head during the launch of Season 3 Reloaded, stopping players who use the auto-sprint feature from reloading their weapons. That’s obviously a major problem, espeically in a game like MW3, where movement is so important.

Unfortunately, the only fix to the issue right now is to turn off auto-sprint. Here are the steps to follow to get that done:

  • Head to the Settings tab in MW3
  • Select Controller and head over to Gameplay
  • Turn Auto-Sprint to “Off” using the drop-down menu

Related: How to Unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 & Warzone

Now, that should take care of the issue, but that isn’t the only reload problem currently plaguing MW3. Thankfully, the team over at Call of Duty is hard at work, trying to find a solution to the second glitch. “We’re investigating an issue causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading their weapon,” a post on the official Call of Duty Updates X account explained.

The reload glitch is causing more frustartion than usual because it comes on the heels of Dev Error 5433, which showed up during the launch of Season 3 Reloaded and stopped players from accesssing onine modes. Let’s hope the rest of Season 3 Reloaded isn’t as messy as the start.

And that’s how to fix the reload glitch in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Relaoded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

related content
Read Article All Robin Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Robin Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 2, 2024
Read Article How to Get Free Pickaxes for Nocturnal Treasures in Monopoly GO
The Nocturnal Treasures event logo with pickaxes beneath it
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Free Pickaxes for Nocturnal Treasures in Monopoly GO
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 2, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Complete the Pokemon GO A Glimpse of Daylight Research Story
Promo image for Pokemon GO Fest 2024 A Glimpse of Daylight Special Research, featuring avatars in the old style wearing a sun crown and a moon crown
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get & Complete the Pokemon GO A Glimpse of Daylight Research Story
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 2, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67