It wouldn’t be the launch of a Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) update without a few bugs. However, rather than stopping people from playing outright, this issue is causing problems during matches. Here’s how to fix the reload glitch in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The initial iteration of this glitch reared its ugly head during the launch of Season 3 Reloaded, stopping players who use the auto-sprint feature from reloading their weapons. That’s obviously a major problem, espeically in a game like MW3, where movement is so important.

Unfortunately, the only fix to the issue right now is to turn off auto-sprint. Here are the steps to follow to get that done:

Head to the Settings tab in MW3

Select Controller and head over to Gameplay

Turn Auto-Sprint to “Off” using the drop-down menu

Related: How to Unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 & Warzone

Now, that should take care of the issue, but that isn’t the only reload problem currently plaguing MW3. Thankfully, the team over at Call of Duty is hard at work, trying to find a solution to the second glitch. “We’re investigating an issue causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading their weapon,” a post on the official Call of Duty Updates X account explained.

The reload glitch is causing more frustartion than usual because it comes on the heels of Dev Error 5433, which showed up during the launch of Season 3 Reloaded and stopped players from accesssing onine modes. Let’s hope the rest of Season 3 Reloaded isn’t as messy as the start.

And that’s how to fix the reload glitch in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Relaoded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more