call of duty character hiding behind cover
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Fix CoD MW3 Dev Error 5433

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:56 pm

There’s nothing worse than trying to play a game and running into all kinds of issues. Well, that’s what’s happening to anyone dealing with the Dev Error 5433 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Here’s how to fix MW3 Dev Error 5433.

How to Fix CoD MW3 Dev Error 5433

Capture the flag promo image for MW3. This image is part of an article about how to fix Dev Error 5433 in MW3.
Image via Activision

Dev Error 5433 is causing all kinds of issues for people trying to play Season 3 Reloaded. It’s popping up mostly on PlayStation, but Xbox and PC gamers might also come face to face with the error. There aren’t any confirmed fixes at the time of writing, but the team over at CoD is on the case, meaning it’s a waiting game at this point. However, the official Call of Duty Updates account is recommending players “decrease the Allocated Texture Cache Size option to Medium or Small” in the On-Demand Texture Streaming (expanded) option in the Graphics Settings.

Related: Best Wonder Weapons in Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ), Ranked from Worst to Best

Once a fix does come in, though, as any CoD veteran will tell you, errors have a way of sticking around. So, you can also try restarting your game, console, or PC. It’s a tried and true technique and may be just what you have to do in this situation. There’s also the nuclear option: deleting and reinstalling MW3. No one wants to have to wait around for the game to be re-downloaded, but if it’s the only way to get back online, it has to be considered as a last resort.

And that’s how to fix the MW3 Dev Error 5433. If you need help with other Call of Duty issues, here’s a guide on what the loadout glitch is in Warzone and how to fix it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67