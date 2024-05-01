There’s nothing worse than trying to play a game and running into all kinds of issues. Well, that’s what’s happening to anyone dealing with the Dev Error 5433 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Here’s how to fix MW3 Dev Error 5433.

How to Fix CoD MW3 Dev Error 5433

Image via Activision

Dev Error 5433 is causing all kinds of issues for people trying to play Season 3 Reloaded. It’s popping up mostly on PlayStation, but Xbox and PC gamers might also come face to face with the error. There aren’t any confirmed fixes at the time of writing, but the team over at CoD is on the case, meaning it’s a waiting game at this point. However, the official Call of Duty Updates account is recommending players “decrease the Allocated Texture Cache Size option to Medium or Small” in the On-Demand Texture Streaming (expanded) option in the Graphics Settings.

Once a fix does come in, though, as any CoD veteran will tell you, errors have a way of sticking around. So, you can also try restarting your game, console, or PC. It’s a tried and true technique and may be just what you have to do in this situation. There’s also the nuclear option: deleting and reinstalling MW3. No one wants to have to wait around for the game to be re-downloaded, but if it’s the only way to get back online, it has to be considered as a last resort.

And that’s how to fix the MW3 Dev Error 5433. If you need help with other Call of Duty issues, here’s a guide on what the loadout glitch is in Warzone and how to fix it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

