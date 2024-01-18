What the Loadout Glitch in MW3 Warzone Is & How to Fix It

Getting enough cash to buy a Loadout is a great moment in Warzone. That’s why it’s incredibly frustrating when you’re unable to grab your weapons after you pay for them. Here’s what the Loadout glitch is in MW3 Warzone and how to fix it.

What Is the Loadout Glitch in MW3 Warzone?

Season 1 Reloaded finally made its highly anticipated debut, and while it brought a lot of fun to the game, it wasn’t without its problems. Soon after release, players were experiencing a bug that made them jump between menus and unable to access the online servers. However, while that’s certain to cause headaches, the Loadout glitch may be even worse.

After loading into Warzone and dropping a Loadout, players were unable to grab anything from inside, becoming stuck. I experienced the glitch myself and was left very confused; it just so happens that I got pushed by an enemy at the same time, so that didn’t help matters. Thankfully, there are a few ways to handle the Loadout glitch in Warzone.

How to Fix the Loadout Glitch in MW3 Warzone

Activision has released a patch for the Loadout glitch, so the first thing to do is make sure your version of MW3 Warzone is updated. But if you’re still dealing with the issue after that, the best thing you can do is avoid Loadouts for the time being. I tried multiple times to grab my weapons but would fail every time, leaving me stuck and useless in fights. So, I would have my teammates buy me guns until we moved on to the next game.

There are also reports of players being able to grab their weapons, only without Perks. People have found that swapping out Perk Packages or deleting and remaking them will take care of that issue, though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.