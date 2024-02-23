Category:
How to Fix the Reset to Level 1 Bug in MW3 & Warzone

Jackson Hayes
Published: Feb 23, 2024 09:59 am
Two soldiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. This image is part of an article about when does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 start.

Players ready to spend their weekend grinding Call of Duty are running into a major issue when they launch the game. Here’s how to fix the reset to level one bug in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

How to Fix the Reset to Level 1 Bug in MW3 & Warzone

Image of sniper with a rifle in Call of Duty: MW3 with massive game storage. This image is part of an article about how to fix the reset to level 1 bug in MW3 and Warzone.

Anyone who logged into MW3 or Warzone on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, was probably very confused to find that they had been reset to level one. Of course, Call of Duty involves a lot of grinding these days, and one’s level is a badge of honor, proving just how many lobbies they’ve dominated since the game was released later in 2023. That’s what makes this bug especially frustrating, as it makes it seem like all that work was for nothing.

Fortunately, weapons, camos, and all the other things players have unlocked appear to be unaffected by this bug. However, players are reporting issues trying to unlock new items and complete challenges they haven’t gotten to yet. It also appears that classes have been reset, and Battle Pass progress has disappeared. Those are all pretty big problems, especially since Season 2 only recently launched, and weekends are the perfect time to grind quests.

The official Call of Duty Updates X account accounted that a solution to the problem is on the way, so the best course of action appears to be to wait it out. This isn’t the start to the weekend many envisioned, but jumping on another game for a few hours can help soften the blow.

And that’s how to fix the level one reset bug in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

modern warfare 3
Warzone
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67