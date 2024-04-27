How to Respec in Stellar Blade

There are plenty of skills to upgrade in Stellar Blade, and if you don’t like your current path, it may be time to respec Eve. This guide will explain exactly how you can reset the skill tree in the game and get started on a fresh path for your SP.

Stellar Blade: How to Respec Skills

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Purchase an SP Initializer at a Camp for 200 Gold to respec your Skill Points. Every Camp in the game will have a vending machine where you can purchase consumable items to assist Eve. One of these items is the Initializer, but you don’t need to use it like a grenade or a Tumbler. Instead, it goes into your inventory, and you can use it when the time is right. If you find your current build isn’t doing the job, then it’s time to open up the skill tree.

Tap the Options button to open the menu and scroll over to Skills. As long as you have an SP Initializer in your inventory, you can tap Triangle to reset the skill tree. Just be aware that not every skill will go back to the absolute basics. Some of the skills in Stellar Blade are upgraded by default so that Eve can complete basic combat functions in any situation. Aside from the skills that were already unlocked at the start of the game, all your spent SP will be returned.

Considering the respec option in Stellar Blade is so cheap, you don’t have to worry about wasting resources with a bad path. Feel free to experiment with upgrades for Eve or rely on a specific Beta ability early in the story. Regardless of your choices, there isn’t a ton of build variety in Stellar Blade, so most of your Skill Points will eventually lead to the same power by the end of the story.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation.

