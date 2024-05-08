How to Get Bronze in Hades 2

Of the many materials you can collect in Hades 2, Bronze is one of the hardest to find at first. You’ll need a few pieces of it to unlock some funny new things in The Crossroads, so here’s how you can find it.

Where to Find Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze can be collected from the Surface with the Silver Pick tool. You can find the resource starting from the City of Ephyra, the third chamber you’ll be visiting on the Surface. You can find some Bronze as soon as you first enter the area, given you’re equipped with the Silver Pick. You’ll get a sound notification if there’s any Bronze in the room.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Although not being available from the start, players can reach the Surface after completing certain tasks in the Underworld. This living world is slightly different from the underground, with the main difference being that Melinoë cannot survive there. She’ll eventually die and return to The Crossroads but will be able to bring back any resources she managed to grab.

To properly survive on the surface, you’ll need to complete the “Unraveling a Fateful Bond” incantation, which also demands certain items from the Surface itself. In other words, you’re forced to head up there and grab some items knowing that you’ll die one or two minutes later, so use this chance to grab some Bronze ahead of time.

What Is Bronze Used For in Hades 2?

Bronze is used for many things in Hades 2, including unlocking new weapons such as the Argent Skull. This is fifth weapon that reveals itself to Melinoë, and it can be a huge help in defeating Chronos for the first time if you’re struggling with it. There are more weapons to be revealed, and it’s only a matter of time until the Princess of the Underworld gets her hands on all of them as the game’s Early Access period continues.

