How to Unlock All Weapons in Hades 2

Hades 2 is a rogue-lite, which means that there are plenty of weapons and builds you can use to get yourself to the end. With that in mind, here’s how to get every weapon in Hades 2.

All Weapons in Hades 2

At the time of writing, Hades 2 is still in early access, which means that we may see new weapons get added once the game is properly released. Right now, there are a total of six weapons to unlock in the game, with two that I have yet to discover.

Listed below are the weapons, their effects, and how to unlock them.

WeaponDescriptionHow to Unlock
Witch’s StaffStrike with a quick close-range Attack, or long-range Specials and omega moves.Unlocked by default.
Umbral FlamesLaunch damaging ranged Attacks as you move, or Specials that orbit around you.Silver x3
Cinder x3
Moonstone AxeDelivers slow but devastating Attacks, or defend and retaliate with your Specials.Silver x15
Sister BladesSlash with furious Attacks, or strike from afar with a flurry of Specials.
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

All of the weapons cater to different play styles, so you’ll definitely want to save up for the one that speaks to you the most. Weapons can be unlocked by examining the witchy pentagram on the ground right before you start a run. If you have the necessary materials to unlock them, simply select the weapon you want and confirm your selection.

How to Get Materials

As you can see, the different weapons in Hades 2 require various materials in order to unlock them. Early on in the game, Silver can be obtained by interacting with mining nodes in the Erebus — the first zone — once you buy the pickaxe tool. Cinder can be obtained from bosses and other zones, and you’ll need to be able to access the various biomes in order to get more materials.

And that’s how to unlock all weapons in Hades 2.

