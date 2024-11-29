How To Get the Kharod in Stalker 2

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl features unique guns you can obtain during your journey in the zone, such as Kharod. This assault weapon can be purchased from a merchant at one of the bases you can visit.

Stalker 2 Kharod Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

You need to head to the Yaniv Station base to obtain Kharod in Stalker 2. This safe hub is located on the northwestern side of the map. After completing the main mission at the Lesser Zone, you can enter the Garbage region. Then, you need to head west and pass through the Rostok and Red Forest regions.

The base is located right before the train barricade, which prevents players from entering Pripyat. There will be soldiers inside, so make sure to holster your weapon before approaching. You need to seek the trader called Wreck in this base. He is the man who will sell you Kharod for around 27,000 credits.

The assault rifle doesn’t offer much in the way of damage, but it has a high Rate of Fire. It also has around three points for Penetration and two points for Range, and it uses 5.56×45 caliber ammo. It’s a great weapon to have, especially when you are fighting against human enemies.

Damage: 18

Penetration: 3

Range: 3,500

Accuracy: 1

Weight: 3.30 kg

Dispersion Radius: 115

Durability: 2,700

Durability Per Shot: 2

If you decide to purchase Kharod from Wreck, you can go to the Tech at Yaniv Station to upgrade it. Harpy’s room is right next to the Trader’s area, and she can upgrade various weapons for you. Unfortunately, she is not very experienced at upgrading armor suits.

Should You Buy Kharod?

The answer depends on whether or not you have a good assault rifle already. Although Kharod’s price is quite high, you can get a ton of Coupons by completing side quests or selling unique guns you don’t use. If you have the cash, I recommend purchasing this weapon since it is arguably one of the best guns in the game.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

