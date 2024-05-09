Best Strength Build in Elden Ring

The best Strength builds in Elden Ring are all about taking a giant weapon and hitting enemies with the power of a god. This guide will run down how you can craft a great build that delivers that classic, hard-hitting melee gameplay.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring: Best Strength Build

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Greatsword is the best weapon for a Strength build and can easily be found in Caelid. While there are other great weapons that can take advantage of a Strength-focused build, the Greatsword stands out. It does so because of its incredible damage, great scaling, and the ability to change the Ash of War. Below you can find everything you need for the build along with the most important stats.

Weapon: Greatsword

Greatsword Ash of War: Lion’s Claw

Lion’s Claw Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Primary Stat: Strength (80)

Strength (80) Primary Stat: Vigor (60)

Vigor (60) Secondary Stat: Endurance (30)

Endurance (30) Secondary Stat: Dexterity (18)

Dexterity (18) Talisman One: Green Turtle Talisman – Raises stamina recovery speed

Green Turtle Talisman – Raises stamina recovery speed Talisman Two: Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, stamina, and equip load

Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, stamina, and equip load Talisman Three: Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman – Enormously boosts physical damage negation

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman – Enormously boosts physical damage negation Talisman Four: Great-Jar’s Arsenal – Vastly raises maximum equip load

Great-Jar’s Arsenal – Vastly raises maximum equip load Armor: Tree Sentinel Armor (Any armor that has at least 50+ Poise)

Stats are some of the most important aspects of any build. Depending on where you are in the game, you need to be careful about how you spend your Runes for the best results. Increase your Dexterity to around 18 to meet the minimum requirements on your weapons. From there, Strength should get most of your attention until you reach 80, which is the soft stat cap. However, don’t neglect Vigor, which is important so you can take a few more hits.

Related: Best Weapons in Elden Ring

The Talisman picks are all meant to boost your stamina and equip load. Because we need to ensure that our Poise is over 50, our equipment is going to be fairly heavy. Equip load and overall stamina ensure that the build still has mobility and can be used for more than just one swing at a time.

That’s all there is to the putting together the best Strength build in Elden Ring. Get the Greatsword as early as possible and start hammering damage on the many bosses.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more