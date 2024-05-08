How Elden Ring Stat Caps Work, Explained

Like most FromSoftware games, Elden Ring has two different stat caps that can dictate how effective your build is. Reaching hard caps is easy to explain, but soft caps are what make all the difference and this guide will outline them.

Elden Ring Hard Cap and Soft Stat Caps, Explained

The hard cap for all stats in Elden Ring is 99 while the main soft cap is typically around 60. Unlike the hard cap, though, the soft cap has intervals on all stats. The rule of thumb is that the more points you put into one stat, the less you get in return after a certain point. Figuring out where the line of diminishing returns starts is what makes the soft cap so confusing. Luckily, you can find all the soft stat caps below.

All Soft Stat Caps in Elden Ring:

Vigor – 40 and 60

Endurance – 30 and 50

Strength – 60 and 80

Dexterity – 60 and 80

Intelligence – 50 and 80

Mind – 50 and 60

Faith – 50 and 80

Arcane – 60 and 80

There are lower-level soft caps for most of these stats as well that start around level 20. Strength, for example, has an initial soft cap at 16. However, reaching 16 Strength when you’re making a Strength or a Quality build is the bare minimum. What you really need to know is the higher-level soft caps so that you can spend your Runes with maximum efficiency.

For each stat cap, the mid-level soft cap is the most important. When you reach 60 Strength, you can still get decent returns up to 80. However, you might get more damage out of your weapon by increasing your Dexterity instead. Your weapon scaling will determine how much these stats can affect the build and will be extra helpful in the Colosseum.

As long as you don’t push one stat to level 99 while ignoring the others, the soft caps are easy to follow and your build can get the most out of each Rune.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

