All Elden Ring Bosses in Order of Difficulty

Elden Ring is a huge game and has, by far, the largest number of bosses in any Soulsborne title to date. There are 168 boss fights if you challenge absolutely everything in The Lands Between, but cut out all the repeat encounters and we’re left with “only” 123. Among these fights are some that are technically different enough to be called new, but similar enough that the same strategies tend to work between them. Don’t let their number mislead you into thinking there are any cakewalk fights, either. Every boss fight is challenging in its own right. The story bosses, particularly those with Remembrance items and achievements tied to them, can be the toughest of the lot.

In this article, I’ve listed every unique boss fight in Elden Ring in reverse order of difficulty. I will note that the difficulty level I’ve given them is my opinion only, and you may have an easier time with some bosses that gave me more trouble. Some placements on the list will probably be pretty obvious, but you’ll need to read on to find out where your personal Kryptonite landed. I also made this list with first playthroughs in mind, as even the toughest bosses in Elden Ring have cheese strats that make their fights a joke.

Every Elden Ring Boss, Listed by Difficulty

Patches Stonedigger Troll Beastman of Farum Azula Grave Warden Duelist Guardian Golem Mad Pumpkin Head Tibia Mariner Erdtree Avatar Leonine Misbegotten Miranda the Blighted Bloom Erdtree Burial Watchdog Scaly Misbegotten Alabaster Lord Misbegotten Crusader Bols, Carian Knight Crystalian Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Staff (Duo) Onyx Lord Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Impaler’s Catacombs) Stonedigger Troll Spirit-Caller Snail Frenzied Duelist Mad Pumpkin Heads Cleanrot Knight Bloodhound Knight Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest Battlemage Hugues Elder Dragon Greyoll Demi-Human Chief Adan, Thief of Fire Putrid Grave Warden Duelist Esgar, Priest of Blood Kindred of Rot (Duo) Fell Twins Mimic Tear Cemetery Shade Necromancer Garris Ulcerated Tree Spirit Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior Crucible Knight Onyx Lord Cleanrot Knight (Duo) Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Duo) Demi-Human Queen Maggie Demi-Human Queen Margot Demi-Human Queen Gilika Ancient Hero of Zamor Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade Putrid Crystalian Trio Flying Dragon Greyll Flying Dragon Agheel Glintstone Dragon Smarag Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom Royal Revenant Grafted Scion Night’s Cavalry Royal Knight Loretta Magma Wyrm Makar Great Wyrm Theodorix Magma Wyrm Omenkiller Ulcerated Tree Spirit Deathbird Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo) Fia’s Champions Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior Glintstone Dragon Adula Abductor Virgins (Duo) Draconic Tree Sentinel Grave Warden Duelist Red Wolf of Radagon Black Knife Assassin Wormface Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Borealis the Freezing Fog Decaying Ekzykes Tree Sentinel (Duo) Godskin Noble Godskin Apostle Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble (Spiritcaller Snail) Crucible Knight Siluria Sanguine Noble Putrid Avatar Ancestor Spirit Regal Ancestor Spirit Runebear Death Rite Bird Night’s Cavalry (Duo) Godefroy The Grafted Margit, the Fell Omen Godfrey, First Elden Lord Dragonkin Soldier Godrick the Grafted Starscourge Radahn God-Devouring Serpent/Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Black Blade Kindred Tree Sentinel Fire Giant Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable Mohg, the Omen Elemer of the Briar Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade) Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader Morgott, the Omen King Ancient Dragon Lansseax Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing Commander O’Neil Elden Beast Astel, Naturalborn of the Void Mohg, the Omen Beast Clergyman / Maliketh, the Black Blade Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Godskin Duo Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Hoarah Loux) Lichdragon Fortissax Mohg, Lord of Blood Radagon Commander Niall Dragonlord Placidusax Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Special mention goes to Soldier of Godrick, who remains undefeated (unless he’s not). Some of the placements on this list might be obvious, particularly Malenia, Niall, and Radagon, but your boss order might look completely different from mine, especially in the bottom and middle of the list. That’s the beauty of Elden Ring. Everyone’s experience is a little different, but there are some commonalities we all share.

And don’t forget, Elden Ring has an expansion on the way called Shadow of the Erdtree, so we can expect to see this list of bosses expand further once that drops. If you’re interested in more about the bosses of the game, JM8 has released an excellent episode of Design Delve interrogating whether they’re unbalanced, which you can check out here.

