All Elden Ring Bosses in Order of Difficulty

Elden Ring is a huge game and has, by far, the largest number of bosses in any Soulsborne title to date. There are 168 boss fights if you challenge absolutely everything in The Lands Between, but cut out all the repeat encounters and we’re left with “only” 123. Among these fights are some that are technically different enough to be called new, but similar enough that the same strategies tend to work between them. Don’t let their number mislead you into thinking there are any cakewalk fights, either. Every boss fight is challenging in its own right. The story bosses, particularly those with Remembrance items and achievements tied to them, can be the toughest of the lot.

In this article, I’ve listed every unique boss fight in Elden Ring in reverse order of difficulty. I will note that the difficulty level I’ve given them is my opinion only, and you may have an easier time with some bosses that gave me more trouble. Some placements on the list will probably be pretty obvious, but you’ll need to read on to find out where your personal Kryptonite landed. I also made this list with first playthroughs in mind, as even the toughest bosses in Elden Ring have cheese strats that make their fights a joke.

Every Elden Ring Boss, Listed by Difficulty

Image via Bandai Namco.

  1. Patches
  2. Stonedigger Troll
  3. Beastman of Farum Azula
  4. Grave Warden Duelist
  5. Guardian Golem
  6. Mad Pumpkin Head
  7. Tibia Mariner
  8. Erdtree Avatar
  9. Leonine Misbegotten
  10. Miranda the Blighted Bloom
  11. Erdtree Burial Watchdog
  12. Scaly Misbegotten
  13. Alabaster Lord
  14. Misbegotten Crusader
  15. Bols, Carian Knight
  16. Crystalian
  17. Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Staff (Duo)
  18. Onyx Lord
  19. Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Impaler’s Catacombs)
  20. Stonedigger Troll
  21. Spirit-Caller Snail
  22. Frenzied Duelist
  23. Mad Pumpkin Heads
  24. Cleanrot Knight
  25. Bloodhound Knight
  26. Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest
  27. Battlemage Hugues
  28. Elder Dragon Greyoll
  29. Demi-Human Chief
  30. Adan, Thief of Fire
  31. Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
  32. Esgar, Priest of Blood
  33. Kindred of Rot (Duo)
  34. Fell Twins
  35. Mimic Tear
  36. Cemetery Shade
  37. Necromancer Garris
  38. Ulcerated Tree Spirit
  39. Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior
  40. Crucible Knight
  41. Onyx Lord
  42. Cleanrot Knight (Duo)
  43. Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Duo)
  44. Demi-Human Queen Maggie
  45. Demi-Human Queen Margot
  46. Demi-Human Queen Gilika
  47. Ancient Hero of Zamor
  48. Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade
  49. Putrid Crystalian Trio
  50. Flying Dragon Greyll
  51. Flying Dragon Agheel
  52. Glintstone Dragon Smarag
  53. Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom
  54. Royal Revenant
  55. Grafted Scion
  56. Night’s Cavalry
  57. Royal Knight Loretta
  58. Magma Wyrm Makar
  59. Great Wyrm Theodorix
  60. Magma Wyrm
  61. Omenkiller
  62. Ulcerated Tree Spirit
  63. Deathbird
  64. Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo)
  65. Fia’s Champions
  66. Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior
  67. Glintstone Dragon Adula
  68. Abductor Virgins (Duo)
  69. Draconic Tree Sentinel
  70. Grave Warden Duelist
  71. Red Wolf of Radagon
  72. Black Knife Assassin
  73. Wormface
  74. Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
  75. Borealis the Freezing Fog
  76. Decaying Ekzykes
  77. Tree Sentinel (Duo)
  78. Godskin Noble
  79. Godskin Apostle
  80. Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
  81. Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble (Spiritcaller Snail)
  82. Crucible Knight Siluria
  83. Sanguine Noble
  84. Putrid Avatar
  85. Ancestor Spirit
  86. Regal Ancestor Spirit
  87. Runebear
  88. Death Rite Bird
  89. Night’s Cavalry (Duo)
  90. Godefroy The Grafted
  91. Margit, the Fell Omen
  92. Godfrey, First Elden Lord
  93. Dragonkin Soldier
  94. Godrick the Grafted
  95. Starscourge Radahn
  96. God-Devouring Serpent/Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
  97. Black Blade Kindred
  98. Tree Sentinel
  99. Fire Giant
  100. Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis
  101. Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable
  102. Mohg, the Omen
  103. Elemer of the Briar
  104. Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade)
  105. Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader
  106. Morgott, the Omen King
  107. Ancient Dragon Lansseax
  108. Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
  109. Commander O’Neil
  110. Elden Beast
  111. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
  112. Mohg, the Omen
  113. Beast Clergyman / Maliketh, the Black Blade
  114. Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
  115. Godskin Duo
  116. Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Hoarah Loux)
  117. Lichdragon Fortissax
  118. Mohg, Lord of Blood
  119. Radagon
  120. Commander Niall
  121. Dragonlord Placidusax
  122. Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Special mention goes to Soldier of Godrick, who remains undefeated (unless he’s not). Some of the placements on this list might be obvious, particularly Malenia, Niall, and Radagon, but your boss order might look completely different from mine, especially in the bottom and middle of the list. That’s the beauty of Elden Ring. Everyone’s experience is a little different, but there are some commonalities we all share.

And don’t forget, Elden Ring has an expansion on the way called Shadow of the Erdtree, so we can expect to see this list of bosses expand further once that drops. If you’re interested in more about the bosses of the game, JM8 has released an excellent episode of Design Delve interrogating whether they’re unbalanced, which you can check out here.

