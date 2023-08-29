All Elden Ring Bosses in Order of Difficulty

Elden Ring is a huge game and has, by far, the largest number of bosses in any Soulsborne title to date. There are 168 boss fights if you challenge absolutely everything in The Lands Between, but cut out all the repeat encounters and we’re left with “only” 123. Among these fights are some that are technically different enough to be called new, but similar enough that the same strategies tend to work between them. Don’t let their number mislead you into thinking there are any cakewalk fights, either. Every boss fight is challenging in its own right. The story bosses, particularly those with Remembrance items and achievements tied to them, can be the toughest of the lot.
In this article, I’ve listed every unique boss fight in Elden Ring in reverse order of difficulty. I will note that the difficulty level I’ve given them is my opinion only, and you may have an easier time with some bosses that gave me more trouble. Some placements on the list will probably be pretty obvious, but you’ll need to read on to find out where your personal Kryptonite landed. I also made this list with first playthroughs in mind, as even the toughest bosses in Elden Ring have cheese strats that make their fights a joke.
Every Elden Ring Boss, Listed by Difficulty
- Patches
- Stonedigger Troll
- Beastman of Farum Azula
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Guardian Golem
- Mad Pumpkin Head
- Tibia Mariner
- Erdtree Avatar
- Leonine Misbegotten
- Miranda the Blighted Bloom
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Scaly Misbegotten
- Alabaster Lord
- Misbegotten Crusader
- Bols, Carian Knight
- Crystalian
- Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Staff (Duo)
- Onyx Lord
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Impaler’s Catacombs)
- Stonedigger Troll
- Spirit-Caller Snail
- Frenzied Duelist
- Mad Pumpkin Heads
- Cleanrot Knight
- Bloodhound Knight
- Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest
- Battlemage Hugues
- Elder Dragon Greyoll
- Demi-Human Chief
- Adan, Thief of Fire
- Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
- Esgar, Priest of Blood
- Kindred of Rot (Duo)
- Fell Twins
- Mimic Tear
- Cemetery Shade
- Necromancer Garris
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior
- Crucible Knight
- Onyx Lord
- Cleanrot Knight (Duo)
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Duo)
- Demi-Human Queen Maggie
- Demi-Human Queen Margot
- Demi-Human Queen Gilika
- Ancient Hero of Zamor
- Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade
- Putrid Crystalian Trio
- Flying Dragon Greyll
- Flying Dragon Agheel
- Glintstone Dragon Smarag
- Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom
- Royal Revenant
- Grafted Scion
- Night’s Cavalry
- Royal Knight Loretta
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Great Wyrm Theodorix
- Magma Wyrm
- Omenkiller
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Deathbird
- Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo)
- Fia’s Champions
- Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior
- Glintstone Dragon Adula
- Abductor Virgins (Duo)
- Draconic Tree Sentinel
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Red Wolf of Radagon
- Black Knife Assassin
- Wormface
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Borealis the Freezing Fog
- Decaying Ekzykes
- Tree Sentinel (Duo)
- Godskin Noble
- Godskin Apostle
- Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
- Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble (Spiritcaller Snail)
- Crucible Knight Siluria
- Sanguine Noble
- Putrid Avatar
- Ancestor Spirit
- Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Runebear
- Death Rite Bird
- Night’s Cavalry (Duo)
- Godefroy The Grafted
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Dragonkin Soldier
- Godrick the Grafted
- Starscourge Radahn
- God-Devouring Serpent/Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Black Blade Kindred
- Tree Sentinel
- Fire Giant
- Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis
- Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable
- Mohg, the Omen
- Elemer of the Briar
- Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade)
- Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader
- Morgott, the Omen King
- Ancient Dragon Lansseax
- Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
- Commander O’Neil
- Elden Beast
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Mohg, the Omen
- Beast Clergyman / Maliketh, the Black Blade
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
- Godskin Duo
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Hoarah Loux)
- Lichdragon Fortissax
- Mohg, Lord of Blood
- Radagon
- Commander Niall
- Dragonlord Placidusax
- Malenia, Blade of Miquella
Special mention goes to Soldier of Godrick, who remains undefeated (unless he’s not). Some of the placements on this list might be obvious, particularly Malenia, Niall, and Radagon, but your boss order might look completely different from mine, especially in the bottom and middle of the list. That’s the beauty of Elden Ring. Everyone’s experience is a little different, but there are some commonalities we all share.
And don’t forget, Elden Ring has an expansion on the way called Shadow of the Erdtree, so we can expect to see this list of bosses expand further once that drops. If you’re interested in more about the bosses of the game, JM8 has released an excellent episode of Design Delve interrogating whether they’re unbalanced, which you can check out here.
KEEP READING: Is Elden Ring Connected to Dark Souls?