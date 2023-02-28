After a year of excitation and expectation, From Software has confirmed that Elden Ring is getting a full-fledged piece of DLC. It will be called ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’.

Despite making the announcement, FromSoft provided no further details at this time, stating only that “the follow-up report is still a little ahead” (via machine translation). Like the main game, it will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | 19X. In this, it bucks a recent trend of DLC leaving last-gen consoles behind, as will be the case for Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Forbidden West.

’Shadow of the Erdtree’ will be the second piece of DLC for Elden Ring. The first came in the form of the Colosseum update, which was free for all players. It added a series of PvP arenas and modes.

This announcement comes just days after the game celebrated its first birthday. FromSoft marked that occasion by revealing the game has sold 20 million copies.

’Shadow of the Erdtree’ doesn’t have a release window as yet, but it’s not the only project in development at FromSoft. The team is also working on a long-awaited new entry in the Armored Core franchise, which they revealed at The Game Awards last year. Coincidentally, Elden Ring took Game of the Year at that event, but you probably already knew that.