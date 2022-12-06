Elden Ring Colosseum Update Brings PvP Arena Battles to The Lands Between Tomorrow

Elden Ring players will finally have an excuse to travel back to The Lands Between thanks to the free PvP-focused Colosseum Update arriving this week. The colosseums in Caelid, Limgrave, and Leyndell will finally open their hulking stone doors when the update goes live tomorrow. Players can then engage in battles against one another in one-on-one duels, free-for-alls, and team fights. It’s not quite the DLC players have been hoping for, but no one will ever say no to more Elden Ring.

A trailer for the free Elden Ring Colosseum Update showed off some of the ways players can fight against one another. You can get excited for the content drop by watching the video below.

Elden Ring launched this past February as developer FromSoftware’s latest sprawling adventure. It offers players a long, difficult journey through a land with lore crafted by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin, and it can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. While many players surely put hundreds of hours into this already massive world, many expected to see some sort of DLC announcement before the end of the year.

The Colosseum Update may not quite be what many were expecting, but it doesn’t necessarily mean FromSoftware won’t have more Elden Ring content to reveal in the future. While the developer has yet to make any announcements regarding a substantial add-on pack, fans are hoping to see an announcement at The Game Awards 2022 this Thursday. Stay tuned for any potential future announcements and full patch notes for the Colosseum Update as we look forward to a hopefully bright future for Elden Ring.

Meanwhile, the notion of an Elden Ring movie or TV show has been floated more than once.