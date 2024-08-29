Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Set For Day One PlayStation Plus Release

Harry Potter fans will be getting a new gaming experience from the hit fantasy universe next week called Quidditch Champions, and those with a current PlayStation Plus subscription can play it for free.

Sony has today announced the September games for PlayStation Plus subscribers and among them is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions which will be ready to play on day one when it releases across all devices. That means if you already have a subscription you won’t need to buy the game to try it out.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September are:



🧹 Quidditch Champions

⚾ MLB The Show 24

🔦 Little Nightmares II



All playable September 3 https://t.co/PE23K1qnxN pic.twitter.com/ClBm3rOZCS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 28, 2024

Quidditch Champions is bringing the iconic fantasy sport its own game that boasts not just online and co-op play, but also a career mode, so there will be no shortage of things to do. The game is set to release on Sept. 3, so if you have got your eyes on it, there’s still plenty of time to plan your way to play.

That’s not the only game that PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to next month. Alongside Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Little Nightmares II and MLB The Show 24 will also be available for PlayStation gamers to try out at no extra cost. The good news for PlayStation gamers is that all three of these titles will be available for subscribers on PS4, and PS5. So even if you don’t yet have a PS5 it doesn’t mean you can’t jump in on the action.

As we wait for the arrival of these titles it’s also the last chance for subscribers to download the games for August. These titles include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalkers Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. You’ve got until the end of the month to add these to your library.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available to download for PlayStation Plus Subscribers between Sept. 3 and Sept. 30, so don’t miss out.

