All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is looking pretty good so far. If you’re thinking about picking it up, here’s a full breakdown of all pre-order bonuses and editions you can get for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Editions Listed

Quidditch Champions has three editions available: Standard, Digital Deluxe and Physical Deluxe. Physical editions must be pre-ordered directly from retailers, while their digital counterparts can be immediately pre-ordered as of now through either the Microsoft Store, Steam or Epic Games.

The Playstation digital editions won’t be available until the game’s official launch, but pre-order bonuses can be later claimed if you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Standard Edition

Full Game;

Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin (Pre-order).

Digital Deluxe Edition

Full game;

Gryffindor House Pack;

Hufflepuff House Pack;

Slytherin House Pack;

Ravenclaw House Pack;

2,000 Gold;

Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin (Pre-order).

Each House Pack contains an exclusive Broom skin, a Travel School uniform and an Emblem crest themed after the specific houses. Gold cannot be obtained with real-life currency and can only be obtained in-game.

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Pre-Order Bonuses

The reward for pre-ordering the game is the Firebolt Supreme skin for your Broom. While Playstations cannot claim it ahead of time, they’ll be able to get it up until September 30th through their PS Plus membership. Each console system’s respective subscription services will be required for playing online mode, but the solo Career mode is available even without those.

Following on the foundations established by Quidditch World Cup years ago, Quidditch Champions bring the experience that was notably absent from Hogwarts Legacy to modern consoles, letting players live up enthralling games as their favorite characters or bring their own new creations to the playfields, and having some more options from the pre-order certainly helps with that.

